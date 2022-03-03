Watch Now: Race Massacre graves researchers need DNA, genealogies to tie burials to victims

Researchers think DNA is the best chance for the case known for now as "burial 27" to be the first conclusively identified victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

In a project update Wednesday with reporters, University of Oklahoma archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck expressed optimism the team's efforts could possibly have "successfully located the first victim of the massacre" after a young Black man was exhumed with two bullets from a potter's field corner of Oaklawn Cemetery.

But they might never get an answer for certain, said Phoebe Stubblefield, a forensic anthropologist and member of the research team.

"We have to do more investigation to connect the individuals to the circumstances of their death," she said Wednesday. "It's not enough to just exhume them and find they have been killed."

The work will take months with no guarantee of success, Stubblefield said, noting all the samples from Oaklawn sent off for analysis present difficult challenges for extracting DNA.

If DNA can be extracted from the specimens sent to Utah Cold Case Coalition Intermountain Forensics, researchers hope it will help them find modern families related to named individuals from newspaper accounts and death certificates.

"That will be conclusive for me," Stubblefield said of the confidence in connecting an unmarked burial to a Tulsa Race Massacre slaying. "Because that will set the circumstances of 'Oh, you have a family member that was in Tulsa.' … It will depend on how well-documented individual family genealogies are."

She said that's one of the hurdles, that it's not enough for modern families to "have their DNA out there" — it has to be connected to actual relatives.

For those with family ties to the massacre who want to help researchers, Utah Cold Case Coalition Intermountain Forensics can assist. Email info@intermountainforensics.com with the subject line “1921 Graves" to find out how to participate.

"Some families will probably get genealogies out of this project from tracing relatives out of this investigation," Stubblefield said.

