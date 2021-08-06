Watch Now: Purple Heart Day: Tulsa veteran, wounded in action in two wars, 'still kicking' at 96

He knew he’d again been lucky, though. Had the hot metal’s path been half an inch different it could have buried itself in his skull, or at least cost him an eye.

When the wound mended, he was sent back to his unit.

Troops who’d already fought in WWII had been told, Marks said, they’d be sent home at the earliest opportunity.

But the promise seemed never to materialize.

When it finally did, “I sat down and cried,” he said.

“I was just a small kid, and I felt like I’d had my share of it. I’d done my share. And I still feel that way.”

Marks picked up where he’d left off. He finished his degree and then earned a master’s, as well.

His teaching career would span over 30 years and would include public schools in Arkansas and Oklahoma before he retired from TPS.

Being wounded in two wars isn’t something Marks makes a big deal about.

He knows there were much worse alternatives.

Among images from Korea that have stayed with him: “I don’t remember where it was, but I walked in this building and there were just oodles of GIs lying there dead.”