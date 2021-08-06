Watch Now: Purple Heart Day: Tulsa veteran, wounded in action in two wars, 'still kicking' at 96

Over the last 70 years, the scars have faded somewhat.
But there are still visible traces — one, about 5 inches long, on his right calf; the other, maybe an inch, just beside his nose.
And together, they continue to serve as daily reminders.
“To put it in French, I’m damn lucky I’m here,” Bob Marks said.
Suffered some five years apart in two different wars, the wounds that left the scars were from the same kind of weapon, the Tulsa resident said.
“Mortars are wicked. I knew them; I trained with them,” said Marks, 96.
If an incoming mortar shell didn’t hit you directly, he said, there still was the shrapnel to deal with.
Fragments of metal, they struck with the force of bullets and cut like hot knives.
That’s how it happened both times for Marks.
A two-time recipient of the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in World War II and Korea, Marks talked about his experiences ahead of National Purple Heart Day, which is observed Saturday.
Marks, who was active for years with the area chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, is a career educator who retired from Tulsa Public Schools.
As a boy growing up on a Depression-era farm near Boonville, Arkansas, Marks had no inkling, he said, of what the future held.
Farm life was more than enough to occupy him.
“It was work and sweat,” he said. “As soon as you were old enough they’d hitch you to a plow.”
The second of four boys, Marks said he and his siblings enjoyed being known as the “Marks brothers.”
But unlike the Marx Brothers of comedy fame, the boys wouldn’t find much time for goofing off, he said.
The family raised cotton and peanuts and had around a dozen cows that had to be milked.
They also kept a big garden that helped them survive the Depression.
But a more serious threat to survival was still to come.
‘Down I went’
In December 1941, when the Pearl Harbor attack brought the U.S. into World War II, military service became inevitable.
As soon as they turned 18, Marks and two of his brothers were drafted. The youngest would eventually follow, intent on not being left behind.
What that was like for their mom — “seeing four of her sons in war” — Marks can only imagine, he said.
“I always felt like wars are so hard on our mothers,” he added.
Fortunately, all four siblings would survive to come home.
But whereas his brothers made it through unscathed, Marks bore permanent physical signs of war.
Serving in Europe as a member of a 60 mm mortar crew, his first combat occurred on an epic stage: the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944.
Part of the 75th Infantry Division, his mortar crew joined others to help turn back the German offensive, all the while contending with historically awful winter conditions.
When he recalls how his unit performed, Marks still has a hint of satisfaction in his voice.
“We handed it to the Germans pretty good,” he said. “Finally Hitler decided he had enough of us.”
The effort took a tremendous toll, though.
And among the casualties would be Marks himself.
“It was a German mortar shell,” he said, recalling how he got his first Purple Heart. “It hit close to me, and down I went.”
Marks suffered a serious calf wound. He was evacuated to Paris, then to Wales for recovery.
Several weeks later, he was on his way back to his unit when the news broke: Germany had surrendered. The war in Europe was over.
Before Marks was discharged to go home, he made a voluntary commitment. It seemed harmless enough at the time, he said.
“When we were being dismissed, they said, ‘We’d love for you to join the inactive Reserve. You won’t be called ever, unless the country is at war.’”
So Marks agreed.
He had no idea then, he said, that “the Korea mess” would break out.
‘Done my share’
When the Korean War started in 1950, he was immediately called back to service.
By then, Marks, taking advantage of the GI Bill, was attending the University of Arkansas.
He’d have to put that on hold.
In Korea, he’d find himself serving with the 24th Infantry Division.
The winter conditions and below-zero temperatures were as brutal as they had been during the Bulge. But on the hills in Korea, “we were even more exposed,” he said.
It was during the fight for one of those hills that Marks, a platoon sergeant, would again be wounded.
And again, mortar shrapnel was the culprit, this time slashing his cheek open.
“One thing about face wounds is they bleed like the dickens,” he said, adding that he was pulled out of action and hospitalized.
He knew he’d again been lucky, though. Had the hot metal’s path been half an inch different it could have buried itself in his skull, or at least cost him an eye.
When the wound mended, he was sent back to his unit.
Troops who’d already fought in WWII had been told, Marks said, they’d be sent home at the earliest opportunity.
But the promise seemed never to materialize.
When it finally did, “I sat down and cried,” he said.
“I was just a small kid, and I felt like I’d had my share of it. I’d done my share. And I still feel that way.”
Marks picked up where he’d left off. He finished his degree and then earned a master’s, as well.
His teaching career would span over 30 years and would include public schools in Arkansas and Oklahoma before he retired from TPS.
Being wounded in two wars isn’t something Marks makes a big deal about.
He knows there were much worse alternatives.
Among images from Korea that have stayed with him: “I don’t remember where it was, but I walked in this building and there were just oodles of GIs lying there dead.”
He witnessed scenes like that in Europe, too.
It reminded him “how fortunate I was,” he said.
All these years later, he still feels that way.
Marks has been blessed with a long life. For the most part, he’s enjoyed it.
The hard part of living to his age, he said, is thinking about who all you’ve outlived.
For him, that includes two wives and all of his brothers.
The thought makes him sad, he said. However, Marks welcomes the time he has left and is intent on enjoying it.
“I’m still kicking,” he said.