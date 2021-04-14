Watch Now: 'Project Trust' aims to create relationships between youth, law officers

"We look at this as an opportunity to communicate, and communication is a two-way street, so, while we seek understanding, these students also are seeking understanding," Heisten said. "We want to be able to answer any questions that they have."

Tyree said the leaders hope to guide the class and its discussions based on the interests of the students, and Smith encouraged the students to be bold in their question-asking, saying there is no topic "off-limits."

The students at the morning session were largely silent for the first day, but organizers were hopeful they'd come out of their shells in future meetings.

Oki Darrow, 17, said she chose to go through the program to gain a better understanding of what law enforcement officers do and why, and what their training is like.

Joking that she thought they only enforced traffic laws, she acknowledged she had a small grasp of the bigger picture and wanted to know more. The first meeting, she said, gave her a better idea of the officers and deputies being regular people. Some spoke of the lives they live outside of their jobs, and many were clad in casual shirts and jeans or T-shirts and joggers.

"I didn't even know they were officers when I walked in the room," Darrow said.