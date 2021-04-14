Watch Now: 'Project Trust' aims to create relationships between youth, law officers

Sitting in a room full of law enforcement officers, the students quietly planned their chance at deceit.
This was no interrogation, but an icebreaker game during Project Trust, a weekslong program meant to build relationships and understanding between students and local law enforcement.
Dressed in plainclothes and slowly making their way around the circle of high schoolers, Tulsa Police officers Austin Smith and John Tyree asked each for two truths and a lie.
Attempting to identify the fabrications, they caught some students with tells on their so-called favorite colors and numbers of siblings or pets, but still others had them fooled.
"I'm not a detective, so," Smith said, chuckling.
Wednesday was the first meeting of Project Trust at Tulsa Technology Center's Peoria Campus, a program put on in partnership between Tulsa Crime Stoppers and the respective community outreach units of the Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
For the next five weeks, the students and law enforcement officers will meet once a week for discussions and demonstrations meant to grow their understanding of a field facing increasing scrutiny.
Virtually everything an officer of the law does nowadays is under a microscope, TCSO Capt. Mike Heisten said, and rightfully so. But many people don't understand what law enforcement officers do or the situations they may face, and many of their actions, such as uses of force, can be unpleasant to watch.
"We look at this as an opportunity to communicate, and communication is a two-way street, so, while we seek understanding, these students also are seeking understanding," Heisten said. "We want to be able to answer any questions that they have."
Tyree said the leaders hope to guide the class and its discussions based on the interests of the students, and Smith encouraged the students to be bold in their question-asking, saying there is no topic "off-limits."
The students at the morning session were largely silent for the first day, but organizers were hopeful they'd come out of their shells in future meetings.
Oki Darrow, 17, said she chose to go through the program to gain a better understanding of what law enforcement officers do and why, and what their training is like.
Joking that she thought they only enforced traffic laws, she acknowledged she had a small grasp of the bigger picture and wanted to know more. The first meeting, she said, gave her a better idea of the officers and deputies being regular people. Some spoke of the lives they live outside of their jobs, and many were clad in casual shirts and jeans or T-shirts and joggers.
"I didn't even know they were officers when I walked in the room," Darrow said.
The effect, of course, was purposeful, Heisten said, but in it there was no deceit.
"Unfortunately, first responders in general, you may only have one opportunity to make an impression on somebody," Heisten said. "And specifically with law enforcement, that is often seeing mother, father, brother, sister, friend, colleague be arrested or taken to jail, and it's the worst day of somebody's life.
"We want to use this opportunity to invent new ways to build that relationship with people outside of the emergency environment."