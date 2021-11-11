Watch now: Possible tornado leaves damage in east Tulsa and Catoosa

The meeting adjourned early with no action taken.

As the storm left Tulsa, it continued northeast into Rogers and Wagoner counties, then into Mayes and Delaware counties before the tornado threat was lifted about 9 p.m.

Before the storm, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Tulsa had focused their predictions Wednesday afternoon primarily on southeastern Oklahoma, saying a couple of storms with “at least limited tornado threat” could develop there as a front moved through Oklahoma.

“Although the overall tornado threat is limited, the potential for a tornado or two will exist for a short time early this evening across southeast Oklahoma,” forecasters said.

The Tulsa area and northeastern Oklahoma were forecast for only a severe hail threat and rainfall of about 1.25 inches.

Multiple downed power lines were reported as strong straight-line winds also battered the area Wednesday night.

More than 7,000 PSO customers were without power at one point, and as of 9:30 p.m., 4,500 customers were still without power, according to PSO’s outage map. As of Thursday morning, nearly 1,800 remained without power, mostly in east Tulsa.