Watch Now: Plan to stay home during winter storm, Tulsa officials urge residents

City officials on Tuesday urged residents to prepare to stay put during the winter storm predicted to blanket Tulsa in a wintry mix the latter half of the week.
The storm with strong winds is expected to coat the area Wednesday and Thursday with ice up to a half-inch thick, up to 2 inches of sleet and up to 8 inches of snow, a National Weather Service in Tulsa forecaster warned Monday.
Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said winter precipitation is one of the more difficult aspects of weather to predict, as one-tenth of a degree could be the difference between a heavy rain storm and a heavy snow storm, but as of Tuesday the storm was seeming to trend more snow and less ice — more like an average snowfall event.
The Tulsa area averages about 6 inches of snowfall every year, he said, and although low temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits, experts don't foresee extended subzero temperatures. Last February's extended cold snap saw at least two individuals experiencing homelessness die on the streets and multiple water main bursts throughout the city.
“Your best option during the storm is to just stay out of it," Kralicek said during an online city briefing. "Stay indoors, stay warm, stay safe.”
Those who must get out and drive in the conditions are urged to plan for the challenge.
"Realize when there’s snow on the ground, everything’s probably going to take three-times longer,” Kralicek said, adding some roads will be limited to one lane while crews work.
"Just because you have four-wheel drive doesn’t mean you have four-wheel stop," he said, asking drivers to give snow plows and salt trucks extra room.
Widespread power outages are not anticipated, due to limited ice in the forecast, Kralicek said, but it's best to prepare to be without power. Seal off unused rooms, close blinds and curtains; wear lots of loose, light layers rather than one big, bulky coat; and never use a gas stove to heat a home — the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning is greater than the dangers of the cold.
Customers should reach out to their utility in case of outages and downed power lines; Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and OG&E said additional contractors will be standing ready. OG&E provides service in Sapulpa, Glenpool, Bixby, Muskogee and parts of Jenks.
PSO also announced the utility took "recent action to secure fixed price fuel for power plants and prepare generating facilities for adverse weather," according to a news release.
For those without a home, Housing Solutions outreach teams are working to bring them inside or supply them with necessary means of survival, said Becky Gligo, the organization's director, adding that A Way Home for Tulsa partners are in need of sleeping bags, blankets, hand warmers, hats, scarves and gloves.
Established shelters will be allowing individuals to stay during the entire storm, and warming centers will be available for those who lose power or need a warm place to stay at John 3:16 Mission, the Salvation Army and the Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, Gligo said.
Groups with available building space and volunteers are needed to shelter individuals experiencing homelessness, especially those with pets, Gligo said, as the new low-barrier shelter planned to operate out of the old Avalon Correctional Services building at 302 W. Archer St. is still waiting on final contracts to begin work. The nonprofit will provide necessary training and supplies to equip hosts for the few-days stay. Those interested may email outreach@housingsolutionstulsa.org.
Anyone worried about a person they may see experiencing homelessness may also use an outreach form on housingsolutions.org to dispatch a team with services in 30 to 60 minutes. A medical emergency or life-threatening situation, however, should be addressed by calling 911.
After the storm, individuals are urged to be cautious when milling about outside and take breaks when working outside, as there is often an increase of slip-and-fall and heart attack emergency medical calls after such a winter weather event, Kralicek said.
Tim McCorkell, the city's street maintenance manager, said crews are prepared to work the roads with 60 trucks with salt spreaders, 46 of which also have snow plows, along with several smaller trucks with snow plows.
Crews are scheduled to begin 12-hour, around-the-clock shifts starting 2 a.m. Wednesday and continuing throughout the weather event. With rain likely to start the storm, McCorkell said roads will not be prepped with a brine solution but will later be salted with some of the 11,000 tons of salt the city has on hand.
Crews are assigned to 35 specific routes totaling approximately 1,770 lane-miles, which is about the same distance as driving from Tulsa to San Francisco, the city said in a statement. Spreading and plowing routes are prioritized based on traffic counts; once the main streets are cleared and conditions permit, selected residential streets may be treated based upon traffic and steepness.
During winter weather response, the city's first focus is to clear arterial streets for emergency responders. After arterial streets are clear, the second focus then moves to residential or collector streets near hospitals, schools and areas with steep hills. The routes can be viewed at cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.