Watch Now: Plan to stay home during winter storm, Tulsa officials urge residents

Anyone worried about a person they may see experiencing homelessness may also use an outreach form on housingsolutions.org to dispatch a team with services in 30 to 60 minutes. A medical emergency or life-threatening situation, however, should be addressed by calling 911.

After the storm, individuals are urged to be cautious when milling about outside and take breaks when working outside, as there is often an increase of slip-and-fall and heart attack emergency medical calls after such a winter weather event, Kralicek said.

Tim McCorkell, the city's street maintenance manager, said crews are prepared to work the roads with 60 trucks with salt spreaders, 46 of which also have snow plows, along with several smaller trucks with snow plows.

Crews are scheduled to begin 12-hour, around-the-clock shifts starting 2 a.m. Wednesday and continuing throughout the weather event. With rain likely to start the storm, McCorkell said roads will not be prepped with a brine solution but will later be salted with some of the 11,000 tons of salt the city has on hand.