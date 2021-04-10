Watch Now: Pastor, infectious disease expert partner for videos to address vaccine hesitancy

Turner said he would be a top skeptic if the COVID-19 vaccines were applied by ethnicity or geographic location. However, he said, the vaccines were tested globally and are being deployed globally.

He said the rollout is creating unparalleled access to the vaccines — for free — that people need to take advantage of.

Turner said he understands vaccination is a personal choice, but that personal choice wields public consequences.

"Yes, it is your right, but please know that your right and your choice has direct consequences," Turner said. "And it's not a consequence of somebody passing along a common cold or a headache, you could pass along something that could end people's lives.

"So get the vaccine. If you don't get it for yourself, get it for somebody else. But get it."

St. John also is looking to develop pop-up clinics in Black communities featuring Turner as a trusted resource to help persuade people to be immunized.

Malik explained that the COVID-19 vaccines are part of the most extensive monitoring program of any pharmaceutical launch in world history.

He said there are active and passive surveillance systems, a smartphone app and a registry for pregnant women.