Watch Now: Owasso police officer who died of COVID remembered as 'the fun one; he kept everyone laughing'

OWASSO — Locals were reminded this week of the joy that Owasso police officer Howard Smith brought to the community — even in the wake of his death.
Smith’s hallmark sense of humor and proclivity for practical jokes left attendees of his memorial service on Monday smiling through their tears.
“Howie was the fun one; he kept everyone laughing,” Samantha Keener said of her 52-year-old brother, who died from COVID-19 on Sept. 27. “I don’t think that there is a person in this room who doesn’t have a Howie story.”
Sgt. Mike Barnes, who was Smith’s supervisor for the last 12 of the 16 years they worked together, reminisced about the amusing experiences he shared with his longtime fellow veteran of the force.
“I have gray hair because of Howard,” Barnes said. “I’m confident that over the years, Howard launched or threw more pepper ball rounds in the station than on actual calls. Him throwing M-80s (firecrackers) into the shower … brightens up my day.”
Owasso police Chief Dan Yancey sarcastically added, “I can’t imagine Howard playing pranks.”
Smith’s comical demeanor carried into his role as an active duty officer, bantering with locals while on patrol during events like the City of Owasso’s monthly Gathering on Main and Owasso PD’s annual Shop with Cops in December.
As a member of the Honor Guard and assistant SWAT commander, Smith also brought his optimism to the frontlines of protecting and serving the community over his 26-year tenure with the department — a unique trait that left a lasting impression on his shift partner, officer Aaron Riggs.
“When Howard showed up on a scene … I knew everything was going to be just fine,” Riggs said. “No matter what the call was, no matter what his source was and no matter how the call went, it was going to be fine, and I felt that every single time … because Howard was there.”
Keener echoed Riggs’ sentiments, adding, “Howie had a way with everyone he met. He knew exactly what you needed and made you feel like he really cared. Howie was a humble man with such a beautiful heart.”
Smith’s presence came at a challenging time amid a global pandemic, which eventually took his life after a weeks-long battle fighting COVID. He is the second active Owasso police officer, and third overall, to die from the coronavirus this year.
Edgar “Buddy” Pales, a 28-year member of Owasso PD, died Aug. 29 after being hospitalized for more than a week with the virus. Former reserve officer Jose Romero, who served at the department from 2003 through 2016, died from COVID complications in Florida on Sept. 7.
“I understand how difficult it is to see an officer as capable as Howard to succumb to COVID,” Yancey said. “I don’t think there’s much that could have prepared the department to lose two full-time officers and a former reserve in 30 days; that’s unbelievable.”
Yancey, who returned to his roots at Owasso PD in May following an eight-year stint working as the city manager in Skiatook, presides over 60 officers who have rallied together amid the pandemic to honor the three fallen badges in blue.
“I’ve seen the unmatched character of the officers and staff … in support of this family and support of this department that would make any chief proud,” Yancey said. “Howard would want us to unconditionally carry on the mission of the department of this great city.”
Smith’s ability to enliven the spirits of those around him came full circle Monday when his sister cast an amusing vision of her older sibling still at the ready in the afterlife with pepper balls and firecrackers in hand.
“I know, without a doubt in my mind,” Keener said, “Howie is in Heaven right now with his father looking down on all of us smiling and probably trying to figure out how to play a prank on us from Heaven above.
“Maybe through this tragedy, we can all learn a little something from him that will make this crazy world a little brighter and a lot funnier.”