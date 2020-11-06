Watch now: OU Health's COVID chief warns: Oklahoma has now reached a "real peak in the pandemic"

But Bratzler noted that Oklahoma is seeing its highest rates of positive test results since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, at 12.6% — and some rural counties have positivity rates approaching 20%.

“They tend to be older, and they tend to have more comorbid conditions like diabetes or other things, so it’s a high-risk population,” he said. “As we see higher population incidence of COVID-19 in rural communities … most certainly, those patients are being transferred into the metroplex here (in Oklahoma City) and also in Tulsa for more extensive care that can’t be delivered in some of the more rural facilities.”

Bratzler said he and other public officials are concerned about the potential for Oklahoma to reach new “peaks” of COVID cases that could occur from the upcoming fall and winter holidays. He urged people to avoid large, indoor gatherings, and if possible, to take advantage of good weather days for meeting with family and friends in small numbers outdoors — and wearing masks at all times while not eating or drinking.

He referenced a prediction from earlier in the pandemic by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent global health research center at the University of Washington, that Oklahoma would see 1,450 total COVID deaths by Thanksgiving.