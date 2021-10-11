Watch Now: OSU's space cowgirl recounts 'fantastic' suborbital ride upon her return to Stillwater

She said NASA wouldn’t take her on because she lacked an engineering degree among her many credentials. Instead, Funk cheered on the women astronauts at launches from the sidelines.

“I’m telling all of you that want to make something of yourself — get that engineering degree, and talk to youngsters that want to do things in space,” Funk said while standing on an orange carpet rolled out on the tarmac Monday afternoon before her Q&A that evening with Oklahoma State University's president.

“I’ve done everything out there. I’m the tomboy; I didn’t do girl stuff. I wanted (to go to space), but I didn’t realize I should have had an engineering degree.”

Funk is serving as an inspiration to at least one young girl in Stillwater who showed up to see the aerospace icon return to her alma mater.

Lilly Cribbs, 10, held up a colorful sign that welcomed Funk. She was able to meet Funk and pose with her for pictures.

Funk drew her a heart and wrote "you" below it, signing it with her first name.

Afterward, Lilly said she planned to hang it in her room. She called the experience "awesome" and said she has always wanted to be an astronaut, scientist and engineer.