Watch Now: ORU fans stir up excitement at Sweet Sixteen watch party in Mabee Center

“It’s definitely hard, but we’re all so proud of them for getting so far,” added ORU sophomore Victoria Cruz. “I know that when they’re back on campus, we’ll give them a welcome home cheer.”

There was a large contingent of students in attendance, covering the floor and scattered throughout the arena. It was obvious that the team’s success has galvanized the campus, even among non-basketball fans.

“I didn’t really go to a lot of basketball games before this, but everybody on campus is super hyped up about it,” ORU student Kara Glassman said. “It’s awesome, even Jimmy Fallon mentioned ORU. That’s really crazy but exciting.

“I know that the energy in here is just electrifying during these games,” added Cruz, who has been to a handful of games each season. “And with the stress of the semester, it’s just brought the campus together in a really cool way, so I just wanted to be a part of it and show my support.”

The evening started with an emcee stirring up the crowd from the stage, followed by a pre-game prayer. During all the commercials, loud music kept the fans pumped up and dancing. There was a lot of cheering, ooh-ing and ahh-ing with every play, and chants of “defense!” as if the game occurred in the building with them.