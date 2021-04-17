Watch now: 'On scorched earth': Tulsa dedicates century-old tree as memorial to 1921 Race Massacre

Bryan Meador first learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre while going to Carver Middle School in the early 2000s.

The school grounds include a gnarly old American elm growing near the curb along Greenwood Avenue, where the tree looks bent over almost as if it’s bowing toward First Baptist Church North Tulsa across the street.

“Even back then, there was an urban legend that the tree had survived the massacre,” Meador said. “So as the centennial approached, I wanted to find out if that was true.”

He had an arborist take measurements to estimate the tree’s age, which turned out to be roughly 95 years old. No, it probably wasn’t there when the violence broke out on May 31, 1921. But it grew as Tulsa was rebuilding around it.

“This tree took root on scorched earth,” Meador said, “and it still towers over Greenwood a century later.”

Several dozen people gathered under its branches at noon Saturday to dedicate the old elm as the Tulsa Race Massacre Memorial Tree. And many left with seedlings to take home and put in their own yards, carrying the baby trees in planters made by Meador’s Tulsa-based company, Plant Seads.