Watch Now: Omicron 'likely already here,' Oklahoma doctors say as post-delta lull appears over

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say we are not doing enough sequencing. It’s been an issue for us for a long time,” Clarke said, noting Oklahoma remains “at the bottom of the barrel” for genomic COVID-19 testing.

Without an increased and concerted effort to sequence more COVID-positive specimens, she said, public health officials can’t say with full confidence that a new spike in cases is unrelated to omicron variant.

“As we saw with the (movement of the) delta variant, … that’s really important to know where we have these hotspots,” Clarke said. “And this is going to be another issue if the transmissibility (of omicron) turns out to be very high and we start having hot spots and we don’t know, and we don’t know what it’s from.

“Long story, we are not testing enough.”

OSDH officials in a statement noted all sequencing numbers are cumulative since the start of the pandemic.

“Since Oklahoma did not have sequencing capabilities until early 2021, the total counts will likely remain lower than other states that have been sequencing since 2020,” state health officials said Tuesday.