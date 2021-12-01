Watch Now: Omicron 'likely already here,' Oklahoma doctors say as post-delta lull appears over

“It’s only a matter of time” before omicron is identified in Oklahoma and the nation, local doctors say, with the highly transmissible variant likely already here.
Without data that accurately reflects how many new cases involve the heavily mutated omicron variant, experts are saying they hope a recent rise in cases is due to “the devils we know” rather than a variant we don’t yet understand. But one thing is clear: The post-delta lull in new COVID-19 cases appears to be short-lived.
As of Tuesday, active COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma were up about 67% since the start of November. In the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s update Tuesday, doctors agreed that omicron is “here already.”
“I cannot imagine that it is not in the United States; I just think we haven’t identified it yet,” Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. Mary Clarke said, noting the potential for the virus spread from business and holiday travel.
“I think it’s entirely possible it’s already in Oklahoma.”
How soon will state health officials identify a COVID-19 infection from the omicron variant? Even those who follow the data wouldn’t hazard a guess.
“The short story is, numbers are going up again, unfortunately,” Dr. David Kendrick said Tuesday. “Whether there is omicron involved is difficult to say until we get the right screening in place.”
He noted state health officials have said they will be screening for omicron, but “when we do detect it, it may not be too much of a surprise.”
Last week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 8,500 specimens from positive COVID-19 tests have undergone genetic sequencing, with no omicron-strain infections yet identified. Data from the Centers for Disease Control show 6,284 specimens sequenced in Oklahoma.
State health officials said the discrepancy was caused by data-upload issues.
“Sequencing reporting was not accurately provided to the CDC for a period of time earlier this year,” according to a statement from OSDH. “Since identifying this, our team has been in the process of manually scrubbing more than 2,000 additional samples to ultimately input to the CDC’s system.”
According to the statement, the data-reporting issue has no effect on the ability of the public lab in Stillwater to test COVID-19 specimens for variants.
The lab recently reported the resolution of issues related to submitting COVID-19 sequencing results after a federal investigation. Oklahoma’s weekly epidemiology reports indicate genomic sequencing ramped up in late October after a stagnant period.
“I’m going to go out on a limb and say we are not doing enough sequencing. It’s been an issue for us for a long time,” Clarke said, noting Oklahoma remains “at the bottom of the barrel” for genomic COVID-19 testing.
Without an increased and concerted effort to sequence more COVID-positive specimens, she said, public health officials can’t say with full confidence that a new spike in cases is unrelated to omicron variant.
“As we saw with the (movement of the) delta variant, … that’s really important to know where we have these hotspots,” Clarke said. “And this is going to be another issue if the transmissibility (of omicron) turns out to be very high and we start having hot spots and we don’t know, and we don’t know what it’s from.
“Long story, we are not testing enough.”
OSDH officials in a statement noted all sequencing numbers are cumulative since the start of the pandemic.
“Since Oklahoma did not have sequencing capabilities until early 2021, the total counts will likely remain lower than other states that have been sequencing since 2020,” state health officials said Tuesday.
Variants like omicron mean Oklahoma is unlikely to enjoy a lull in new COVID-19 cases similar to the four-month period before delta-related infections caused infections to spike, Kendrick said.
“I’m very hopeful that what we’re seeing now in this rise,” he said of the latest increase in cases, “has to do with the holidays and people coming together and exchanging the variants we already know about — ‘the devils we know,’ so to speak.
“Because the devil we don’t know is there potentially or probably, and we’re going to need to see it in action in order to understand how it behaves.”
