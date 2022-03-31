Watch Now: Old baseball park comes back to life for an afternoon at Expo Square

For a few minutes on a cold afternoon, a paved parking lot at Expo Square became a ball field again Thursday.

Expo Square officials, Tulsa County commissioners, the Tulsa Drillers and former players dedicated a plaque at the spot where home plate was located at the ballpark where professional baseball was played from 1934-80.

After the 15-minute ceremony, Tulsa baseball historian Wayne McCombs delivered a couple of ceremonial “first pitches” to former major league catcher Rick Wrona. After that, baseballs were tossed around where the infield once was as the players and other ceremony participants enjoyed a game of catch.

About 100 people attended the ceremony, which was inspired by McCombs. He first discussed nearly 30 years ago with friends Mike Porter and Greg Criser having some type of marker placed on the site of the old ballpark, which was known as Texas League Park from 1934-60, Oiler Park from 1961-76 and Driller Park from 1977-80.

McCombs and Porter researched where the exact site of home plate was located and marked it initially with an “X.” Years later, McCombs wanted to have something more permanent done and contacted Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and Expo Square officials, and that eventually led to Thursday’s ceremony.

McCombs, Porter, Glen Turner and the Tulsa Drillers purchased the home plate plaque, which Expo Square installed.

“Every community needs a Wayne McCombs to keep a lot of this history alive and bring the group together on a regular basis,” said Drillers President Mike Melega, whose team has played downtown at ONEOK Field since 2010.

Ted Davis, the winning pitcher for Tulsa in Driller Park's final game on Aug. 30, 1980, was at the ceremony. Driller Park’s successor, eventually known as Drillers Stadium, was being constructed a few hundred yards east during the ’80 season and was home to the team from 1981-2009.

“The bulldozer was in right field as they were already tearing down the walls as we were showering,” Davis said. “It was an honor to pitch there while also looking ahead to the future.”

Several items from the old ballpark were brought back to the site just for the ceremony, including the outfield distance signs. The 390-foot sign was placed on a fence in center field, exactly 390 feet from home plate.

Jay Sage, who is in his 41st year as a Drillers season-ticket holder, worked at the old ballpark on the hand-operated scoreboard in 1957-58 and on the ground crew from 1962-67. He brought back the home plate and pitching rubber used from the final game and also had other nostalgic items, such as a ’57 autographed baseball, photos and scorecards from the ’50s and ’60s.

“It brings back memories,” Sage said. “There were a lot of great memories there.”

And great players who were there with the Oilers, such as Baseball Hall-of-Famers Steve Carlton, Dizzy Dean, Warren Spahn, Satchel Paige, Frank Robinson, Willard Brown and other notables such as Roger Maris, Ken Boyer and Keith Hernandez. Many baseball legends appeared there as opponents or during exhibitions, including Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, Stan Musial, Hank Aaron, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Bob Feller, Lou Brock and Bob Gibson.

“The stadium was a launching point for dreams where hard work and dedication built future Major League Baseball players,” Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee said.

“We’re proud to be a part in preserving this history.”

Besides Davis and Rick Wrona, other former pro and/or college players who attended the ceremony where they once played included Bob Blaylock, Steve Bowling, Larry Burchart, Mark Calvert, Tom Jenkins, Phil Klimas, Chuck Lamson, Kirk Shell, Jackson Todd, Tom Widmar, Bill Wrona and Ron Wrona.

“I’ve got great memories going back even as a real young boy,” said Calvert, who pitched there for the University of Tulsa and with the Shreveport Captains against the Drillers before reaching the majors with the San Francisco Giants. “Some of our pee-wee teams and our family occasionally would go to a ballgame.”

Calvert also worked there as a member of the ground crew. Another notable major leaguer, Washington Nationals broadcaster Bob Carpenter, also was at the ceremony. He was an Oilers announcer in 1976 and shared an off-the-field moment from Oiler Park.

“We got to the ballpark on a Sunday, and all the equipment in that rickety old press box was absolutely soaked,” Carpenter said. “So Terry Greene and I did an entire doubleheader handing a telephone back and forth between the two of us through 14 excruciating innings that night.”

McCombs first attended a game at Oiler Park in 1961.

“I couldn’t believe how pretty it was,” McCombs said. “It was a fan-friendly ballpark. The atmosphere was special. It’s my favorite ballpark of all time.”

“I just hope people enjoy the plaque and know this is where a great ballpark used to be.”

