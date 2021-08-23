Watch Now: Oklahoma's largest hospitals over or near January COVID-19 peaks, staff to breaking points

He later died, and Pisarra learned his wife also lost her mother in another ICU.

"Today, we lost one of our nurses' husbands," Pisarra said, urgent concern wide in her eyes. "This story is just going to keep repeating itself until we get through this."

Pisarra pleaded for the public to prepare their bodies for COVID-19 infection by way of the vaccine, for it's not a matter of "if you see COVID, but when," she said, and also adopt widespread mask use.

"Consider helping us flatten this curve," she said. "Please don’t be dismissive of what this is for us ... what we’re experiencing is very real and it’s very personal.

"As a community we need to slow this down to care for all the patients who are asking for and need our care right now."

COVID-19 vaccines do not guarantee a recipient will not contract COVID-19, but almost always provide a less severe bout with the illness that does not require them to seek hospital care.

Robertson said there are often unvaccinated patients and their family members who ask to be vaccinated upon admittance, but, "unfortunately, at that point, it's too late," he said. Others share that they regret not getting the vaccine when they had the chance.