Watch Now: Oklahoma's largest hospitals over or near January COVID-19 peaks, staff to breaking points

At least one of Oklahoma's largest hospital systems has surpassed its January peak of COVID-19 patients, and another could soon follow suit as Tulsa County's figure hit a new high on Monday, according to recent three-day averages shared by the state.
Ascension St. John hospitals tallied 184 COVID-19 patients on Monday, which continued to surpass the system's January 2021 peak of 151, which the delta wave broken the first weekend of August.
Saint Francis Health System facilities totaled 282, a mere two-dozen patients from its January peak of 309.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Health System, said the data is trending toward meeting the January threshold if not exceeding it, but analysts are focusing on a new indicator: daily admissions vs. discharges of COVID-19 patients.
Recently, "we've discharged more folks from the hospital than we've admitted with COVID," Robertson said. "Hopefully we'll continue to see this."
Tulsa County's hospitalization total reached 504, with 152 patients in ICU beds, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
Behind the numbers, hospital staff are waging a daily war against burdens unique to the delta wave.
Christy Pisarra, director of Acute Care Nursing at Saint Francis Hospital, said 200 of the hospital's 800 patients require COVID-19 care, which even at its least intensive level is extremely challenging due to patients' varying sickness, isolation requirements and emotional distress.
The delta wave is markedly different from the last, Pisarra said. The community support for across-the-board precautions is almost nonexistent, the patients are younger and they "fail faster."
Unlike the original COVID strain, which largely affected those 65 and up, medical staff members are seeing patients that "look like us," Pisarra said.
"It is just not normal to have a 20-year-old, 30-year-old, 40-year-old, 50 year-old — a unit full of that age on a ventilator," she said. "That truly is shaking my staff."
Preparing patients that young to potentially lose their lives is a new burden to bear, Pisarra said.
Last Wednesday, Pisarra stopped to talk with staff members on her way to a meeting. They were coming off their shift and were particularly worried about a 36-year-old husband they had fought all night to save.
She tried to reassure them that they did everything in their power, and as she left them, she caught a glance of the man's 10- and 11-year-old children in the waiting room.
He later died, and Pisarra learned his wife also lost her mother in another ICU.
"Today, we lost one of our nurses' husbands," Pisarra said, urgent concern wide in her eyes. "This story is just going to keep repeating itself until we get through this."
Pisarra pleaded for the public to prepare their bodies for COVID-19 infection by way of the vaccine, for it's not a matter of "if you see COVID, but when," she said, and also adopt widespread mask use.
"Consider helping us flatten this curve," she said. "Please don’t be dismissive of what this is for us ... what we’re experiencing is very real and it’s very personal.
"As a community we need to slow this down to care for all the patients who are asking for and need our care right now."
COVID-19 vaccines do not guarantee a recipient will not contract COVID-19, but almost always provide a less severe bout with the illness that does not require them to seek hospital care.
Robertson said there are often unvaccinated patients and their family members who ask to be vaccinated upon admittance, but, "unfortunately, at that point, it's too late," he said. Others share that they regret not getting the vaccine when they had the chance.
Pisarra emphasized that patients will be cared for no matter where their vaccination status lies, but Robertson said officials are hoping the stories of others will encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to consider it today.
"Get vaccinated now," Robertson said.
Robertson additionally encouraged members of the public to uplift those they know or see in the medical field.
"Take a minute to say thanks to them and let them know you’re there for them," he suggested. "This is a trying time and we continue to be in the throes of COVID while the rest of the community is moving forward in a more normal manner."
Pisarra's voice wavered as she shared a message of thanks with all of her staff.
"We could not do this without you," she said. “Don’t give up, keep coming to work, and we will get through this together.”