Watch Now: Oklahoma's daily COVID-19 deaths higher than ever as long-term patients die amid plummeting omicron wave
Watch Now: Oklahoma's daily COVID-19 deaths higher than ever as long-term patients die amid plummeting omicron wave

  • Updated
The omicron variant wave is rapidly receding in Oklahoma, but daily COVID-19 deaths are higher than ever this week as critically ill patients lose their lengthy battles with the disease.

The seven-day average of COVID deaths statewide hit a record 66 people per day Monday, dropping slightly to 58 per day Tuesday. More than 14,000 Oklahomans have died from COVID.

Dr. David Chansolme, medical director of infection prevention at INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City, said his system is seeing COVID patients die now after persisting on ventilators for several weeks.

"Obviously I have seen way too many people die; it has been horrible to watch," said Chansolme, reflecting Tuesday on the pandemic's toll during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's COVID-19 briefing with media.

Average daily deaths peaked at 56 during the delta variant surge. The peak of 47 per day from the winter 2020-21 wave is an undercount because the state fell behind reporting COVID deaths by about 2,500 people.

Chansolme said hospitals implemented "creative staffing models" based on CDC guidance for crisis care to make it through omicron with so many health care workers in isolation or quarantine — 15% to 20% at one time in his hospital system.

If the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 had been the omicron variant instead of the original virus, Chansolme said, then it "would have crushed our medical system" and been similar to the horrors experienced by New York City at the outset.

"I don't think there's any way the hospitals would have survived that," Chansolme said. "But because we've had practice (handling multiple surges), we were kind of ready for the Super Bowl."

On the front end, Dr. David Kendrick described COVID case counts and hospitalizations each as "dropping like a stone."

The three-day average of statewide COVID hospitalizations was at 1,129 reported Tuesday, down 21% from 1,435 on Monday and 33% from 1,696 a week earlier. A record 2,243 COVID hospitalizations were reported Jan. 28.

The seven-day average of cases was at 1,534 per day as of Tuesday, which is down 45% from 2,774 a week ago and 87% from the record 11,908 reported Jan. 21.

Kendrick pointed out that MyHealth Access Network data — a health information exchange for Oklahoma based in Tulsa — saw a peak test positivity rate of 46% on Jan. 21. He described that as "pretty incredible," with the positivity rate now at 15% — "coming back into the realm of sanity."

Kendrick said omicron cases were perhaps triple or quadruple "anything we've seen before" and a conservative number because at-home testing isn't included in the data. He added that many more people were vaccinated and probably only developed minor symptoms — if any — meaning they likely didn't seek testing in a clinical setting that would be captured by data.

By the numbers

COVID-19 CASES (daily seven-day averages)

Oklahoma

Summer 2020 peak: 1,110

Winter 2020-21 peak: 4,256

Delta surge peak: 2,806

Omicron surge peak: 11,908

As of Tuesday: 1,534

Tulsa County (seven-day averages each Wednesday)*

Summer 2020 peak: 225

Winter 2020-21 peak: 629

Delta surge peak: 415

Omicron surge peak: 1,802

As of Wednesday: 526

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS**

Oklahoma

Summer 2020 peak: 663

Winter 2020-21 peak: 1,995

Delta surge peak: 1,607

Omicron surge peak: 2,243

As of Tuesday: 1,129

Tulsa County

Summer 2020 peak: not available

Winter 2020-21 peak: 468

Delta surge peak: 504

Omicron surge peak: 548

As of Tuesday: 305

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

* The Oklahoma State Department of Health stopped reporting new cases by county on a daily basis in March 2021, switching to only weekly data. 

** OSDH stopped reporting persons under investigation for COVID-19 in hospitalization data at the start of 2021. In May 2021, it switched to reporting recent three-day averages rather than daily counts.

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

