Watch Now: Oklahoma's daily COVID-19 deaths higher than ever as long-term patients die amid plummeting omicron wave

If the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 had been the omicron variant instead of the original virus, Chansolme said, then it "would have crushed our medical system" and been similar to the horrors experienced by New York City at the outset.

"I don't think there's any way the hospitals would have survived that," Chansolme said. "But because we've had practice (handling multiple surges), we were kind of ready for the Super Bowl."

On the front end, Dr. David Kendrick described COVID case counts and hospitalizations each as "dropping like a stone."

The three-day average of statewide COVID hospitalizations was at 1,129 reported Tuesday, down 21% from 1,435 on Monday and 33% from 1,696 a week earlier. A record 2,243 COVID hospitalizations were reported Jan. 28.

The seven-day average of cases was at 1,534 per day as of Tuesday, which is down 45% from 2,774 a week ago and 87% from the record 11,908 reported Jan. 21.

Kendrick pointed out that MyHealth Access Network data — a health information exchange for Oklahoma based in Tulsa — saw a peak test positivity rate of 46% on Jan. 21. He described that as "pretty incredible," with the positivity rate now at 15% — "coming back into the realm of sanity."