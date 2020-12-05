 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Oklahoma State at TCU: Everything you need to know in four downs

APTOPIX Oklahoma State TCU Football

TCU cornerback Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs upset the No. 19 Cowboys, 29-22.

 RON JENKINS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

First down: Story of the game

Five turnovers weren’t enough

Oklahoma State won the turnover battle 5-1 and had a defensive touchdown (a 42-yard fumble return by Oologah graduate Brock Martin in the first quarter). That usually is a recipe for success, but the OSU offense couldn’t capitalize on those opportunities and TCU got out with a win.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Max Duggan vs. OSU run defense

Quarterback Max Duggan is TCU’s leading rusher. OSU knew it would have to try and contain him Saturday. But he rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and had three runs of at least 26 yards.

Third down: Game MVP

Max Duggan

Duggan had 369 total yards and three touchdowns for the Horned Frogs in a 29-22 victory. He hurt OSU through the air and on the ground.

Fourth down: What’s next

One more regular-season game

OSU will travel to Waco, Texas for its rescheduled game against Baylor to end the regular season on Dec. 12. Saturday’s loss takes the Cowboys out of the Big 12 championship race.

— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

