Watch Now: Oklahoma State at TCU: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Five turnovers weren’t enough
Oklahoma State won the turnover battle 5-1 and had a defensive touchdown (a 42-yard fumble return by Oologah graduate Brock Martin in the first quarter). That usually is a recipe for success, but the OSU offense couldn’t capitalize on those opportunities and TCU got out with a win.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Max Duggan vs. OSU run defense
Quarterback Max Duggan is TCU’s leading rusher. OSU knew it would have to try and contain him Saturday. But he rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and had three runs of at least 26 yards.
Third down: Game MVP
Max Duggan
Duggan had 369 total yards and three touchdowns for the Horned Frogs in a 29-22 victory. He hurt OSU through the air and on the ground.
Fourth down: What’s next
One more regular-season game
OSU will travel to Waco, Texas for its rescheduled game against Baylor to end the regular season on Dec. 12. Saturday’s loss takes the Cowboys out of the Big 12 championship race.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.