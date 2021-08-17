 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Oklahoma City medical officials say COVID-19 causing staffing, space issues at hospitals
0 Comments

Watch Now: Oklahoma City medical officials say COVID-19 causing staffing, space issues at hospitals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

State health commissioner frames masks as 'personal choice' despite CDC guidance, delta variant elevating risks

Watch Now: Saint Francis Hospital officials plead for vaccinations, mask-wearing as Tulsa County sets hospitalizations record

Tulsa City Council pushes back vote on mask mandate but appears to have support needed to approve it

Aug. 17, 2021.Oklahoma City medical leaders plead for public to be vaccinated against COVID-19

State medical officials from Oklahoma City hospitals gathered on Tuesday to plead with the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors said hospital staffing and available beds are both low, causing some COVID-19 patients to seek treatment in neighboring states.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analysis: Afghanistan's fall a 'defining feature'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News