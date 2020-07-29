...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD...
FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN
OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...CREEK...
DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...
MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...OTTAWA...
PAWNEE...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA...
WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK.
* THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING
* SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN, WILL REMAIN
POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED
TO REDEVELOP TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
GIVEN THE HIGH RAIN RATES AND SLOW STORM MOTIONS EXPECTED,
LOCALIZED FLOODING IS LIKELY. MOST AREAS WILL SEE AROUND AN INCH
OR TWO OF RAIN. HOWEVER, LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 4
INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE STRONGER STORMS THAT MOVE OVER
THE SAME LOCATIONS.
* ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED
THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. THE FLOOD WATCH WILL LIKELY BE
NEEDED AGAIN FOR SOME AREAS, ESPECIALLY IN LOCATIONS THAT
RECEIVE HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
&&
People stand along 61st Street west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Sgt. Craig Johnson on July 9. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
The Tulsa Police officer who was shot during a traffic stop made his first public appearance in a video shared on social media Wednesday.
Officer Aurash Zarkeshan suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound early June 29 after he stopped a car in east Tulsa. Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, was killed in the shooting while trying to assist Zarkeshan.
Zarkeshan was treated at St. John in Tulsa, where after a week doctors were able to remove a breathing tube. His physicians said at that time, noting Zarkeshan was able to stand, that his recovery was already ahead of expectations.
"Thank you, Tulsa, for your continued love and support through my recovery. I can't wait to be back home," he says at the end of the video.
A Tulsa Police spokeswoman said there was no further information on Zarkeshan's recovery or a timeline for his return.
The video, shared by Tulsa Police and Mayor G.T. Bynum on Facebook on Wednesday, features several members of the Tulsa Police workforce as well as the widow of Sgt. Johnson offering their gratitude for the community support.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said $17,000 had been raised just three hours after collection efforts began in a July 8 fundraiser to support the officers' families. The one-day collection event brought in more than $515,000.
Watch the video message featuring Zarkeshan:
Gallery: Memorial and tribute for Tulsa Police officers