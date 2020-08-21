In a video message shared by the Tulsa Police Department, the officer who survived being shot during a traffic stop in June said he can now walk and stand comfortably.
Officer Aurash Zarkeshan suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound early June 29 after he stopped a car in east Tulsa. Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, was killed in the shooting while trying to assist Zarkeshan.
Zarkeshan was treated at St. John in Tulsa, where after a week doctors were able to remove a breathing tube. His physicians said at that time, noting Zarkeshan was able to stand, that his recovery was already ahead of expectations.
While continuing his recovery, Zarkeshan said he his doctors are still pleased with the rate of his recovery and he's "progressing very quickly."
"I feel very lucky to have such amazing community support," he said.
Tulsa Police participated in a July 8 fundraiser to support the officers' families, and the community contributed nearly $600,000.
Watch the video message featuring Zarkeshan:
