...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
Tulsa Police on Wednesday escort Officer Aurash Zarkeshan's transport from St. John Medical Center as he is heading out of state for rehabilitation. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police on Wednesday escorted an EMSA ambulance as it took Zarkeshan from St. John Medical Center to the Tulsa International Airport.
About 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, a caravan of patrol vehicles cleared the way on Utica Avenue, heading north toward Oklahoma 51 and then U.S. 75.
A procession of more police vehicles, including a formation of motorcycle officers, led the ambulance on the path to the airport. From there, Zarkeshan was transported via air ambulance to the out-of-state facility.
A Tulsa police spokeswoman confirmed Zarkeshan is heading for rehabilitation at an out-of-state facility after suffering a gunshot wound during a struggle in a traffic stop. Tulsa Sgt. Craig Johnson was shot fatally in the incident. The spokeswoman said this was a "very positive" move.
Doctors last week were optimistic about Zarkeshan's recovery: “The rehabilitation is going great with his physical strength improving to the point that he can stand. He is well ahead of where the doctors expected him to be given the injuries that he sustained.”
