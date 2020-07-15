One week after Tulsa Police reported Officer Aurash Zarkeshan's condition was improving, the agency provided an escort for his transport to the airport as he enters the next stage of his recovery.

Tulsa Police on Wednesday escorted an EMSA ambulance as it took Zarkeshan from St. John Medical Center to the Tulsa International Airport.

About 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, a caravan of patrol vehicles cleared the way on Utica Avenue, heading north toward Oklahoma 51 and then U.S. 75.

A procession of more police vehicles, including a formation of motorcycle officers, led the ambulance on the path to the airport. From there, Zarkeshan was transported via air ambulance to the out-of-state facility.

A Tulsa police spokeswoman confirmed Zarkeshan is heading for rehabilitation at an out-of-state facility after suffering a gunshot wound during a struggle in a traffic stop. Tulsa Sgt. Craig Johnson was shot fatally in the incident. The spokeswoman said this was a "very positive" move.

Doctors last week were optimistic about Zarkeshan's recovery: “The rehabilitation is going great with his physical strength improving to the point that he can stand. He is well ahead of where the doctors expected him to be given the injuries that he sustained.”

Gallery: Memorial and tribute for Tulsa Police officers

 

Tags

Recommended for you