Watch Now: OB/GYN says vaccine best way for pregnant women to stay out of hospital with COVID-19

With the latest data affirming that it's safe and effective for them, a Tulsa obstetrician and gynecologist is urging pregnant women to strongly consider the COVID-19 vaccine.
"It's becoming clear that it's safe (for pregnant women)," said Dr. Lora Larson, OB/GYN hospitalist with Saint Francis Hospital.
"I have seen a number of patients who were very, very ill from COVID and worried about their babies and worried about their families. And if we can prevent that occurrence, then the science is doing what it should to help humanity."
Larson, who's also president of the hospital's medical staff, was part of a media conference call Monday focusing on COVID-19 and pregnancy.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis president and CEO, joined in to provide an update on area COVID cases, which are continuing to decline week to week.
"It's great news for us here at Saint Francis, but, more importantly, it's great news for folks in the community because we do seem to be seeing fewer cases and, for sure, fewer cases that end up in our hospital," he said.
Larson said she hopes to keep more pregnant women from being hospitalized with COVID, and she said the vaccine is critical.
"I have patients coming in every day with new onset infections," she said. "We're not out of the woods yet. There are still a number of cases in the community."
"And we don't know what's coming — what variants will be significant. But we can say that all the data we have show the vaccine is safe and effective and can keep the pregnant woman out of the hospital and protect her baby from early birth or stillbirth."
According to the latest CDC numbers released last week, 97% of pregnant women admitted to hospitals with COVID were unvaccinated.
"If you take the fact that only about 30% of the pregnant patients at this time in the United States have been vaccinated and yet only represent 3% of the hospitalizations, you can see that the vaccine is effective and reducing those risks," Larson said.
Overall, a pregnant woman with COVID is three times more likely to go to the ICU than a nonpregnant person of the same age and health status and two to three times more likely to require advanced life support, such as a ventilator.
Larson said a CDC health advisory two weeks ago that strongly recommended the COVID vaccine in pregnancy shot down myths about vaccines and fertility rates.
"They have looked at the fertility data and have clearly said that all the concerns about fertility rates with the vaccine are misinformation. We are not seeing that."
Asked about COVID symptoms in pregnant and nonpregnant people, Larson said that for the most part they are similar.
However, she added, pregnant women can experience greater shortness of breath.
"It is more marked because they're already more rapid breathers and air hungry at times because of the baby and the intestines pushing up against the chest and the lungs," Larson said.
"A pregnant woman will talk to you and then stop and get a breath because she doesn't quite have enough air to get all the way through a long sentence."
Saint Francis posts general COVID data on its website at saintfrancis.com/alerts/covid-19-data.