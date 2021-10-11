Watch Now: OB/GYN says vaccine best way for pregnant women to stay out of hospital with COVID-19

"I have patients coming in every day with new onset infections," she said. "We're not out of the woods yet. There are still a number of cases in the community."

"And we don't know what's coming — what variants will be significant. But we can say that all the data we have show the vaccine is safe and effective and can keep the pregnant woman out of the hospital and protect her baby from early birth or stillbirth."

According to the latest CDC numbers released last week, 97% of pregnant women admitted to hospitals with COVID were unvaccinated.

"If you take the fact that only about 30% of the pregnant patients at this time in the United States have been vaccinated and yet only represent 3% of the hospitalizations, you can see that the vaccine is effective and reducing those risks," Larson said.

Overall, a pregnant woman with COVID is three times more likely to go to the ICU than a nonpregnant person of the same age and health status and two to three times more likely to require advanced life support, such as a ventilator.

Larson said a CDC health advisory two weeks ago that strongly recommended the COVID vaccine in pregnancy shot down myths about vaccines and fertility rates.