Watch Now: New Tulsa Children's Museum location to open by December

“Really, the volume of this space won’t be filled out by anything other than the exhibits,” she said. “We will contract with different groups to produce exhibits.”

Exhibits in the main area will focus on any number of scientific disciplines, Mannell said. The sides of the main hall will feature smaller workshop rooms, which will serve as hands-on “DIY challenge areas,” she added.

“These will be more hard-science experiments in things like chemistry, learning about how vaccines work, whatever is current,” Mannell said. “Science is constantly building and growing, and this is a place you can experiment with that. It should be messy; it should be larger than life.”

The first floor will also offer augmented reality experiences, where visitors can use gaming headset technology to immerse themselves in different environments like Oklahoma’s tall grass prairies, Mannell said.

The second of the building’s three floors will feature five 900-foot classrooms with movable and writeable walls. The walls separating the rooms can be slid back to create larger spaces for experiments.

The classrooms can also be rented out for private uses for such things as birthday parties and meetings, Mannell said.