Watch Now: New state guidelines will allow in-person nursing home visits to resume

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans could soon be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes and long-term care facilities under new COVID-19 guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and state health officials on Tuesday outlined guidelines for long-term care facilities to resume in-person visits inside residential group homes.

The announcement comes after COVID-19 vaccines have been offered to residents and employees at all long-term care facilities in Oklahoma. Once a hotspot for COVID-19 infections, nursing homes have seen COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths plummet as vaccines have become more widespread.

“We know COVID-19 is not fully going away, but as cases and hospitalizations decline, we now have the opportunity to establish our new normal,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said at a news conference.

