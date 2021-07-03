Watch Now: New Saint Francis president, CEO starts tenure with special Mass, high hopes for future

With that accomplished, he added, “it's time for us to basically reinvest and improve the health care of our population.”

“Cliff got the job because he has a diverse background from the physician standpoint,” Warren said. “He has a diverse background from an entrepreneurial standpoint. It was obvious to us that he gets the fact that, really, consumers are driving the health care decisions, and we need to do all we can to be the patient’s one-stop shop for all things health care.”

Robertson said another goal for his first few months is “to begin to understand what Saint Francis might be able to do differently that could better meet the needs of the community.”

For that he will turn to the community itself.

“My commitment to Tulsa and really the eastern half of the state of Oklahoma is: I will be out there; I'll be present, and I'll be meeting with community leaders, business leaders, as much as I can just to learn from them what their challenges are,” Robertson said.

“We've got an incredible mission to serve those that are the most underserved, and that does not go away. But we also have to serve other parts of the community and do that right and do that well.”