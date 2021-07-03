Watch Now: New Saint Francis president, CEO starts tenure with special Mass, high hopes for future

Before finding his life’s calling in Catholic health care, Dr. Cliff Robertson had to pay his debt to a different higher power.
“The United States Army put me through medical school,” he said, adding that in return he owed more years of service.
It would come in Lawton, where the native Texan was sent to practice as a family doctor at Fort Sill.
Moving on after his service was up, Robertson never imagined that one day he would be back in Oklahoma.
But 27 years later, that’s just where he finds himself. Thursday marked his official first day as president and CEO of Tulsa-based Saint Francis Health System.
To start him off right, hospital officials held a special Mass in his honor in the facility's chapel.
Robertson succeeds Jake Henry Jr., who's retiring after two decades at the helm.
Robertson comes to Tulsa from Omaha, Nebraska, where he was chief executive officer of CHI Health, the Midwest Division of CommonSpirit Health, the nation’s largest Catholic and second-largest nonprofit health system.
A graduate of Ohio State College of Medicine who also holds a master’s in business administration, he brings with him more than two decades of experience as a leader in both health care and private business.
Robertson said he was drawn to the Saint Francis job because of what it meant for him: a chance to finish his career with a regional health system.
“The large national Catholic systems have their strengths, but they also have their challenges, and I was really excited when I found out about Saint Francis,” he said. “It offers an opportunity to impact the health of a community in ways that sometimes you can't in larger organizations.”
His first priority with Saint Francis “is not to break anything,” he laughed. “Saint Francis has as good a leadership team as I've seen anywhere in the country. So my intention is to learn a lot, to listen a lot.”
That includes meeting the system’s frontline health care workers.
“I tend to spend as much time as I possibly can with the people that do the work every day,” he said. “There's so much that you learn from just listening.”
“My job really is to support those caregivers and to do whatever I can to help the organization better support those that are actually doing the work of our ministry, which is caring for other human beings.”
Henry led Saint Francis, the state’s largest health care provider, through the biggest era of growth and development in its 60-year history.
Robertson said he’s had the chance to talk at length with his predecessor.
“Jake has been a delight to interact with. He's been very good at sharing with me just how important this organization is to Tulsa and to those in this community that we're blessed to serve.”
Robertson said he arrived for his first morning to find a note from Henry on his desk.
“He just wanted me to know that he’s available should I have any questions or need anything at all,” he said. “He is a true professional.”
John-Kelly Warren, trustee and Saint Francis board chairman, joined other officials Thursday in welcoming Robertson.
“The fun part, as I've learned through my business experiences, is finding people who are passionate about what they do and just empowering them and supporting them in any way we can,” Warren said. “I look forward to supporting Cliff, and I'm so excited to have him here.”
He said Robertson represents a new chapter for the system, building on the progress of the last.
When Henry was hired nearly 20 years ago, “we were just kind of treading water financially, and so my salvo to Jake was, ‘Let's be self-sustaining.’ So that's what Jake did,” Warren said. “We’re so thankful to him for our sound and stable footing.”
With that accomplished, he added, “it's time for us to basically reinvest and improve the health care of our population.”
“Cliff got the job because he has a diverse background from the physician standpoint,” Warren said. “He has a diverse background from an entrepreneurial standpoint. It was obvious to us that he gets the fact that, really, consumers are driving the health care decisions, and we need to do all we can to be the patient’s one-stop shop for all things health care.”
Robertson said another goal for his first few months is “to begin to understand what Saint Francis might be able to do differently that could better meet the needs of the community.”
For that he will turn to the community itself.
“My commitment to Tulsa and really the eastern half of the state of Oklahoma is: I will be out there; I'll be present, and I'll be meeting with community leaders, business leaders, as much as I can just to learn from them what their challenges are,” Robertson said.
“We've got an incredible mission to serve those that are the most underserved, and that does not go away. But we also have to serve other parts of the community and do that right and do that well.”
Taking what he learns from the community, “I will try to craft with the leadership team a path forward that really meets everybody's needs.”
While he never envisioned a return to Oklahoma, Robertson is glad it’s worked out that way.
“As my wife pointed out, even though it wasn’t planned, there’s a nice symmetry to it — starting my career as a physician in Oklahoma and then finishing here.”
“And that is my intention.”