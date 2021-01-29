Watch Now: New OSU med school campus wants to help students fall in love with a small-town lifestyle

TAHLEQUAH — She wanted to get there before any students, so Associate Dean Natasha Bray got to campus at 7 a.m. on the first day of classes. The building was already lit up, classrooms clearly visible from the parking lot through expansive walls of glass. And Bray could see dozens of young people already moving around inside, exploring.

“That’s how excited they were to see their new school,” she said. “They couldn’t wait.”

Officials took it as a positive sign early in this $40 million experiment, a partnership between Oklahoma State University and the Cherokee Nation to open a medical school in a very non-traditional location.

Would students pass over urban campuses to come to a rural, small town?

So far, yes. The first 54 students began virtual studies last fall and in-person classes began this month, in an 84,000-square-foot building so new that a construction crew was still working on the main entrance Thursday afternoon. A second class of 50 students has already been enrolled, set to begin classes in the fall.