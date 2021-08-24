Watch Now: New Broken Arrow Veterans Center to serve as 'fellowship' home for VFW, other groups

They’ve long shared a mission in spirit.
Now five of the community’s veterans-related organizations will also share a space.
The new Broken Arrow Veterans Center, 1117 S. Main St., officially opened Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting and open house, drawing a crowd of more than 200 people, including community leaders and state lawmakers.
The 4,600-square-foot center, located just north of the city’s Veterans Park, will serve the Broken Arrow chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America, Military Order of the Purple Heart and Blue Star Mothers.
“It’s very exciting to be here today. Obviously, this is a long time coming if you know the history,” Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said.
He said that several years ago the city was forced to condemn as unsafe a facility where VFW Post 10887 met.
“At that time, the city made a promise to the VFW that we would find a place for them to be able to meet,” Spurgeon added. “And from that is what we have today.”
The project was approved by voters as part of the 2018 Build Our Future BA GO Bond election, which included a $2 million proposal.
Each of the organizations using the facility will have office space there, along with meeting space and a catering kitchen, officials said.
The center was “one thing that was near and dear to my heart when I ran for election and to find a way to make it happen,” Mayor Debra Wimpee said.
“We are standing inside of a long-awaited dream for a lot of the organizations here in our city,” she said.
Wimpee credited fellow City Councilor Scott Eudey with the “much bigger vision” of a facility that would house multiple veterans groups.
Eudey said: “I knew the building being condemned had been a very frustrating thing for them. I didn't realize how badly we needed a home for all our veterans. We needed a place where they could come together and meet and share their stories and share their hearts.”
“So I am grateful for the citizens of Broken Arrow for doing what they did,” Eudey added.
Serving as director of the new center will be Mitch Reed, a Vietnam veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient.
“Today's ribbon-cutting is fulfilling a promise made by the city that they would create a place where local military organizations can meet, work and share fellowship,” said Reed, who is also state ambassador for the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
“Thank you to the city of Broken Arrow for the amazing building you have built us. Thank you to the City Council, present and past, and the city manager. Otherwise this building wouldn’t be here,” Reed said.
A groundbreaking for the facility was held last September. With Magnum Construction serving as project contractor, it was finished on time and under budget at around $1.9 million, officials said.
Spurgeon said the city owns the building and will take care of maintenance and help with expenses.
However, its operation will be overseen by a board that has been set up.
“We basically have nothing to do with (running) it,” Spurgeon said. “We felt that would be best. It’s exactly the way we do it with our Military History Center, city museum and senior citizens facility.”
Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, spoke on behalf of state lawmakers in attendance.
Addressing the veterans on hand, he said, “Sometimes we get it wrong, but I'll tell you, you're the heartbeat of America. You're the heartbeat because you were willing to give your life for this country; you're willing to give your life for something greater than yourself. That's the heartbeat of America.
“Thank God for veterans such as yourself, and thank God for Broken Arrow, who loves veterans and sees you for who you are.”