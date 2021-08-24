Watch Now: New Broken Arrow Veterans Center to serve as 'fellowship' home for VFW, other groups

The center was “one thing that was near and dear to my heart when I ran for election and to find a way to make it happen,” Mayor Debra Wimpee said.

“We are standing inside of a long-awaited dream for a lot of the organizations here in our city,” she said.

Wimpee credited fellow City Councilor Scott Eudey with the “much bigger vision” of a facility that would house multiple veterans groups.

Eudey said: “I knew the building being condemned had been a very frustrating thing for them. I didn't realize how badly we needed a home for all our veterans. We needed a place where they could come together and meet and share their stories and share their hearts.”

“So I am grateful for the citizens of Broken Arrow for doing what they did,” Eudey added.

Serving as director of the new center will be Mitch Reed, a Vietnam veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient.

“Today's ribbon-cutting is fulfilling a promise made by the city that they would create a place where local military organizations can meet, work and share fellowship,” said Reed, who is also state ambassador for the Military Order of the Purple Heart.