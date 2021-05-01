Watch Now: Nearly ready to open, Tulsa's new VA health center will make visits 'as convenient as possible'

Patients often find themselves circling the parking lot in vain to find an available spot at Tulsa’s overcrowded Veterans Affairs health care center, known for having long lines and cramped waiting rooms.
That’s why the new VA outpatient clinic, opening this summer near 91st Street and Mingo Road, will have at least 700 parking spaces and an overflow lot, ensuring plenty of room for every car even on the busiest days.
Inside, the front lobby resembles an airport terminal, with a brightly lit corridor stretching 218 feet from a food court at one end to a bank of elevators at the other. In between, visitors will find neatly arranged kiosks and check-in desks, all carefully monitored by a state-of-the-art video surveillance system.
The space was designed to keep waiting lines as short as possible, said Jonathan Plasencia, the associate director for the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
“It’s all focused on making the visit as convenient as possible for the veterans,” Plasencia said.
Constructions crews were painting walls, installing light fixtures and putting other finishing touches on the interior Thursday. Officials will begin moving furniture and medical equipment into the building by the end of May. And the new Ernest Childers Health Care Center will begin seeing patients July 19, Plasencia said.
The new facility will be completely operational by Aug. 8, when the old VA health center near 41st Street and Mingo Road will close.
“It simply wasn’t big enough,” Plasencia said. “There were a lot of services that we couldn’t offer because we just didn’t have the space. Now we will.”
With roughly 181,000 square feet, the new health care center will become a one-stop shop for nearly all outpatient services, from routine physicals and dental exams to radiology and psychiatry.
One lab includes the most advanced CT scan in the state, while another has sound-proof vaults for hi-tech hearing exams. Another part of the building includes a mock apartment where mental-health patients can re-learn everyday chores such as washing dishes or folding laundry.
As many as 1,500 veterans a day will visit the health care center, Plasencia said.
“You can do it all in this building,” he said.
After breaking ground in April 2019, contractors have finished the building on-schedule despite unprecedented complications over the past two years, officials said.
“Our team is honored to turn over this landmark facility with zero time extensions and has overcome historic 2019 flooding and all COVID-19 challenges,” said Owner Representative and Project Director Kyle Rudolph with Link Group Consulting/SASD Development.