Watch Now: Nearly ready to open, Tulsa's new VA health center will make visits 'as convenient as possible'

The new facility will be completely operational by Aug. 8, when the old VA health center near 41st Street and Mingo Road will close.

“It simply wasn’t big enough,” Plasencia said. “There were a lot of services that we couldn’t offer because we just didn’t have the space. Now we will.”

With roughly 181,000 square feet, the new health care center will become a one-stop shop for nearly all outpatient services, from routine physicals and dental exams to radiology and psychiatry.

One lab includes the most advanced CT scan in the state, while another has sound-proof vaults for hi-tech hearing exams. Another part of the building includes a mock apartment where mental-health patients can re-learn everyday chores such as washing dishes or folding laundry.

As many as 1,500 veterans a day will visit the health care center, Plasencia said.

“You can do it all in this building,” he said.

After breaking ground in April 2019, contractors have finished the building on-schedule despite unprecedented complications over the past two years, officials said.

“Our team is honored to turn over this landmark facility with zero time extensions and has overcome historic 2019 flooding and all COVID-19 challenges,” said Owner Representative and Project Director Kyle Rudolph with Link Group Consulting/SASD Development.

