Watch Now: National 'Read in Color' initiative launches in Tulsa to provide diverse books 'that look like' their readers

Tiffany Crutcher, founder of the Terence Crutcher Foundation formed for her late brother, who died after being shot by a Tulsa police officer in 2016, spoke of the futures books allow children to envision, including her nephew, Terence Crutcher Jr.

“My brother loved learning and he loved knowledge, and that same passion radiates in little Terrence’s eyes every time he comes home from school and tells me about the exciting new story he read,” Crutcher said. “I’d be remised if I didn’t thank his amazing Reading Partners volunteer for helping to spark that joy in him.”

Books are an oasis for Terrence Jr., she went on to say, because they allow him to envision new worlds and futures. Thanks to programs like Read in Color, more Tulsa children can do the same.

Paying homage to the upcoming centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Crutcher said that Greenwood was an still is “the very essence of excellence.”

“Not because of the wealth it built, but because of the future it envisioned for generations to come,” Crutcher said. “Tulsa, we have a lot of work to do to ensure that our city lives up to its promise for all of our children. I am so grateful to be standing among a group committed to doing exactly that, even if it happens just one book at a time.”

