Watch Now: National 'Read in Color' initiative launches in Tulsa to provide diverse books 'that look like' their readers

As a former student of Tulsa Public Schools, Ebony Johnson shared that she enjoyed her teachers, support staff and overall learning experience, but the district was missing one thing.
“In the classroom, we truly did lack the curriculum that looked like me,” said Johnson, a Black woman.
Now district’s Chief Learning Officer, Johnson joined several other officials outside Eugene Field Elementary School in west Tulsa on Thursday to launch a national initiative meant to be the difference for the students of today and beyond.
Little Free Library’s Read in Color initiative will bring 26 new book-sharing boxes stocked with diverse books to Tulsa schools including Celia Clinton, Hawthorne, Kendall-Whittier, Kerr, Lewis & Clark, Marshall, McClure, Sequoyah and Skelly Elementary. The first was unveiled at Eugene Field, 2249 S. Phoenix Ave., Thursday morning with second-grader Michey Menas helping to scissor through an orange ribbon.
Made possible by HarperCollins Publishers, the program launched in Minneapolis, in October and made its way to Tulsa before it is set to take off in cities like Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Atlanta this year.
The 24/7 accessible libraries will be stocked with books that reflect the voices and faces of the communities they serve with perspectives on racism and social justice, and amplification of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color), LGBTQ and other diverse voices.
Too often, books such as those are unavailable to students, said Greig Metzger, Executive Director of Little Free Library.
“Little Free Library believes that everyone should have the opportunity to read books that reflect themselves; to see themselves in the books that they read,” Metzger said. “Reading diverse books is incredibly powerful. It can help share diverse experiences and life lived that is different than from our own, and this greater awareness of other people’s experiences and lived lives helps build empathy, which is probably something that we’re sorely lacking in our world today.”
Reading Partners Tulsa, a local nonprofit organization that tutors children in basic reading skills, assisted in the planning and placement of the boxes and will help keep them filled.
Heather Kawlra, executive director of Reading Partners Tulsa, said the organization is dedicated to ensuring culturally diverse books are accessible to students, their family and the greater community.
“At Reading Partners, we believe in the power of educational equity to interrupt systemic racism, poverty and social inequality,” Kawlra said. “We know that access is a critical part of the opportunity gap we are working to address for our students, and we’re excited to bring more books to our community through this initiative.”
Tiffany Crutcher, founder of the Terence Crutcher Foundation formed for her late brother, who died after being shot by a Tulsa police officer in 2016, spoke of the futures books allow children to envision, including her nephew, Terence Crutcher Jr.
“My brother loved learning and he loved knowledge, and that same passion radiates in little Terrence’s eyes every time he comes home from school and tells me about the exciting new story he read,” Crutcher said. “I’d be remised if I didn’t thank his amazing Reading Partners volunteer for helping to spark that joy in him.”
Books are an oasis for Terrence Jr., she went on to say, because they allow him to envision new worlds and futures. Thanks to programs like Read in Color, more Tulsa children can do the same.
Paying homage to the upcoming centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Crutcher said that Greenwood was an still is “the very essence of excellence.”
“Not because of the wealth it built, but because of the future it envisioned for generations to come,” Crutcher said. “Tulsa, we have a lot of work to do to ensure that our city lives up to its promise for all of our children. I am so grateful to be standing among a group committed to doing exactly that, even if it happens just one book at a time.”