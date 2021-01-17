 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: National Park Service considers nomination to put Tulsa's Greenwood District on National Register of Historic Places
top story
Greenwood District

Watch Now: National Park Service considers nomination to put Tulsa's Greenwood District on National Register of Historic Places

{{featured_button_text}}

A decades-long effort to get the historic Greenwood District listed on the National Register of Historic Places could finally pay off this month.

The Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office last month sent the final documents needed to complete the application to the National Park Service, which has 45 business days to review it and comment on it.

“We took it upon ourselves in 2008 to try to move the process forward, and it has taken us from that year to now to really reach a point where we can submit an official document to include the district on the register,” Rueben Gant said.

Gant is acting executive director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, one of many organizations involved in pursuing the designation.

“It just wasn’t one entity responsible, but it was a collection of individuals and entities that had input into the process,” Gant said.

The two stumbling blocks that slowed the process, Gant said, were determining the boundaries of the historic Greenwood District and what elements of the area’s history to highlight.

Some preservation officials believed the application should focus on designating the area as a battlefield because the 1921 Race Massacre occurred there, Gant said, but that was not what the community wanted.

“It is not Gettysburg,” he said.

The more accurate and compelling story to tell, Gant said, is about the people who built the district into a thriving community when all odds were against them.

“Back then, you know, Black folks had to depend on Black folks,” Gant said. “They couldn’t shop where the majority shopped, so to create this enclave of trade and commerce, of employment, opportunity for a good living, really is an example for entrepreneurs to pursue their own dreams and aspirations.

“So I think it behooves us to show the positive aspects, the positive nature, the accomplishments, the possibilities, the stick-to-it-of-ness, the education that can be achieved if you put your nose to the grind.”

When it came to determining the boundaries of the historic Greenwood District, those working on the application decided to rely on maps created by the National Park Service, the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission and the city of Tulsa.

Generally speaking, the application defines the historic Greenwood District as extending several blocks on either side of Greenwood Avenue from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks north to just beyond Pine Street.

“To many residents, and really descendants of victims of the massacre, the legacy is the community more than it is the remembrance of an event or destruction,” Gant said.

The race massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time that they couldn’t confirm that all deaths were accounted for.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Some estimate that hundreds of people were killed. Hundreds more were injured, and thousands were left homeless. The prosperous Black business district on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed, as was much of the Black residential area.

Two buildings within the Greenwood District have already been listed on the National Register of Historic Places: Mount Zion Baptist Church and Vernon AME Church. And more could be added to the list soon.

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce has submitted an application to the National Park Service to have the 10 buildings it owns in and around the 100 block of north Greenwood Avenue listed on the register as the Greenwood Commercial Historic District. The buildings were constructed after the race massacre.

The application has been reviewed by the Tulsa Preservation Commission and is expected to be reviewed by the State Preservation Commission in April. The commission will provide a recommendation and send it to the National Park Service.

Gant said he has no problem with someone trying to get a building within the Historic Greenwood District on the National Register of Historic Places, but he can’t support designating the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue as the Greenwood Commercial Historic District.

“The commercial district of Greenwood spans much more than one block,” Gant said. “So it’s still a misrepresentation. All we’re trying to do is to make sure that the historical record is accurate and fully represents the district.”

Freeman Culver, president and CEO of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, does not dispute that there were businesses throughout the Greenwood District at the time of the race massacre.

But he said it was time for the chamber to act to protect its buildings.

“They have been working on that (larger application) 15 to 20 years, and quite frankly, those buildings need to be saved and preserved,” Culver said. “Part of the requirements of the grant we got — half a million dollars — we had to file the nomination and we had to amend it. Our nomination is only a small chapter of what Greenwood once was.”

Culver said there is no reason both Greenwood applications can’t move forward.

“As a matter of fact, the State Preservation Office was in the community and said it’s not going to hinder the larger application,” Culver said. “ … As long as it’s positive, and it’s going to help preserve and support the district, and bring attention to Greenwood, we should all come together on that.”

Gant said it’s misleading of Culver to argue that if the Greenwood Chamber does not submit its own application to get its buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, it’s going to lose the grant award.

“That’s not true,” Gant said. “There is no negative impact on his grant award by us getting on the register, and those buildings will be included automatically in our designation, and they are.”

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in 1921

 

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News