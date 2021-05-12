Watch Now: National Black Power conference coming to Tulsa ahead of Race Massacre Centennial

Organizers of a National Black Power conference convening in Tulsa just ahead of the Race Massacre Centennial say they're hoping to build relationships with local Black community leaders and support them in any way possible.
Part of that will mean spending "as much money as we can" at Black-owned businesses in the Greenwood area, organizer Nick Bezzel said.
Bezzel, founder of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club, was joined by Sheik Imam Akbar Bilal, spokesman of the New Black Panther Party for Self Defense, in front of Vernon AME Church on Wednesday to announce the plans.
Members of the organizations, along with other invitees, will return to the church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave., on May 28 for a scheduled five hours to discuss reparations for the Black community and to remember the Race Massacre of 1921.
The conversation will continue the next morning and into the afternoon at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa before leading up to the main event: a Second Amendment armed mass march on May 29.
Bezzel stated the group is attempting to get a permit for the event from the city of Tulsa, but even if one is not granted, the group will move forward with the march in spaces where they are legally allowed to do so.
City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said the permit request will be sent to the Tulsa City Council for its approval, which was originally set for May 19.
"Due to the ransomware attack, our team at the city is currently working through a process for this item to be placed on the council agenda since the online permitting process is down," Brooks said.
The news release for the conference listed multiple invitees of Black gunowner clubs and militias from Texas and other southern states, as well as a few organizations dubbed hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
SPLC describes the New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense as a "bigoted, anti-white, antisemitic Black Nationalist group that preaches hate toward the LGBT and Jewish communities and holds beliefs rooted in the teachings of Nation of Islam."
Bilal made statements such as "the Black nation will rise again" and promised acquiring justice "by any means necessary," but Bezzel emphasized that the march will be peaceful and questioned why some might be frightened by the idea of an armed Black person.
The armed march is not meant to stoke violence but be "a sign of strength" and message of "never again," Bezzel said.
"Look at what happened here 100 years ago," he added, referring to the confiscation of Black Tulsans' guns and their arrests while a white mob torched their homes and killed their loved ones.
Bezzel said he hopes to meet with local Black community members during the conference, which is open to all Black people across the nation, to hear what support they want or need that the various invitees might be able to provide.
Tulsan Pamela Smith, who has been crowned Queen Mother of the Black Panthers of the State of Oklahoma, encouraged Black Tulsans to welcome the guests when the time comes and to stand with them in unity.
The Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church said he supports reparations and the Second Amendment, but emphasized that the church is not a sponsor of the upcoming event.
Bezzel said he visited Tulsa recently and met with many community members who express their support behind the scenes, for many other events are planned for the centennial.
Following the armed march, the groups will return to Vernon AME for a town hall meeting to discuss police brutality into the night.
On May 30, a Black unity Black power mass outdoor rally is planned to take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at B.S. Roberts Park, 901 N. Greenwood Ave.
Bezzel said white people are welcome to attend the events as spectators for educational purposes.
Instead of wearing a T-shirt espousing the cause or putting a sign in their yard, Bezzel said he'd rather a white person who considers themselves an ally fight for the passage of certain political bills that would bring about meaningful, tangible change for the Black community.
"Everybody wants to be Black until it's time to be Black," Bezzel said. "Everybody wants to be Black until the hard issues come."