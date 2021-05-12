Watch Now: National Black Power conference coming to Tulsa ahead of Race Massacre Centennial

"Due to the ransomware attack, our team at the city is currently working through a process for this item to be placed on the council agenda since the online permitting process is down," Brooks said.

The news release for the conference listed multiple invitees of Black gunowner clubs and militias from Texas and other southern states, as well as a few organizations dubbed hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

SPLC describes the New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense as a "bigoted, anti-white, antisemitic Black Nationalist group that preaches hate toward the LGBT and Jewish communities and holds beliefs rooted in the teachings of Nation of Islam."

Bilal made statements such as "the Black nation will rise again" and promised acquiring justice "by any means necessary," but Bezzel emphasized that the march will be peaceful and questioned why some might be frightened by the idea of an armed Black person.

The armed march is not meant to stoke violence but be "a sign of strength" and message of "never again," Bezzel said.

"Look at what happened here 100 years ago," he added, referring to the confiscation of Black Tulsans' guns and their arrests while a white mob torched their homes and killed their loved ones.