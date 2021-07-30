Watch Now: Muscogee Nation unveils name of new health facility at former Cancer Treatment Centers of America site

The name of the Muscogee Nation's newest healthcare campus in Tulsa pays tribute to the tree of the tribe that signifies new beginnings.
Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare, located at the former site of Tulsa Cancer Treatment Centers of America, nods to a grand oak tree once near downtown Tulsa that served as the tribe's epicenter after its members survived forced removal from their Alabama homelands in the 1800s.
Officials hope the healthcare campus will mark a new beginning of its own.
During a naming ceremony for the facility on Friday, the tribe's secretary of health reflected on an urgent need revealed during the pandemic and one that continues in the onslaught of the delta variant.
"The pandemic taught us a lesson," Shawn Terry said. "For the first time in history, we had patients dying in our Okmulgee and Okemah hospitals because we couldn't get them to Tulsa.
"We can never be in a position again when our patients coming from these rural communities need a place to go to have access to care and the Tulsa hospitals are full, which is the exact situation that we're in today with this pandemic."
The sudden up-and-out of Cancer Treatment Centers of America due to cited insurance limitations in late March was the answer to prayer the tribe was looking for.
"About 15 minutes after the announcement came out in the newspaper there were several of us that are here in this room who were already texting, saying, 'We need to go look at this facility,'" Terry shared, drawing chuckles from the crowd. "And as a healthcare delivery person for 30 years, if I had to design a facility that would almost perfectly match what the needs of our Muskogee citizens are, I would almost design this building."
The Muscogee Nation National Council voted 12-0 in June to purchase the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility in south Tulsa.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health hopes to open a hospital on the existing campus in early Spring that could provide high levels of care to its citizens and the public. For now, they plan to open the door to some outpatient services next week, including an urgent care clinic, neurology clinic and clinic of a family physician who specializes in HIV and hepatitis.
Tribal district representatives, Oklahoma legislators and Tulsa leaders gathered at the building off 81st Street at U.S. 169 to witness the name reveal and celebrate the move. Tribal dignitaries praised the Lord and gave thanks for his provision as a health department employee led the crowd in a Muscogee hymn.
Grover Wind, a chaplain over the health services, shared his joy as an elder at seeing the tribe's healthcare grow, calling it a "phenomenal" change.
"This opens up so many opportunities for healing for our citizens," Wind said. "It shows such a movement for what we want to do for our people."
Wind attributed much of the growth to Terry and his administration; a man he says has vision and demonstrates that "his compassion and care for our citizens is genuine."
Terry spent much of his time at the podium thanking everyone who attended the event and those who made the purchase possible, expressing his excitement and hope in the future.
"Creek Nation, we won't be put in that position again," Terry said. "We're going to be able to have access to care for our citizens, and the Muscogee people should be very proud.
"This is really for you."