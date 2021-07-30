Watch Now: Muscogee Nation unveils name of new health facility at former Cancer Treatment Centers of America site

"About 15 minutes after the announcement came out in the newspaper there were several of us that are here in this room who were already texting, saying, 'We need to go look at this facility,'" Terry shared, drawing chuckles from the crowd. "And as a healthcare delivery person for 30 years, if I had to design a facility that would almost perfectly match what the needs of our Muskogee citizens are, I would almost design this building."

The Muscogee Nation National Council voted 12-0 in June to purchase the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility in south Tulsa.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health hopes to open a hospital on the existing campus in early Spring that could provide high levels of care to its citizens and the public. For now, they plan to open the door to some outpatient services next week, including an urgent care clinic, neurology clinic and clinic of a family physician who specializes in HIV and hepatitis.

Tribal district representatives, Oklahoma legislators and Tulsa leaders gathered at the building off 81st Street at U.S. 169 to witness the name reveal and celebrate the move. Tribal dignitaries praised the Lord and gave thanks for his provision as a health department employee led the crowd in a Muscogee hymn.