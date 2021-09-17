Watch Now: More than 70% of eligible Tulsa County residents are at least partially vaccinated, but hospitalizations 'still too high'

Mayor G.T. Bynum applauded and thanked Tulsa County residents who are eligible to be vaccinated because 71% of them have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest state data.
Bynum said in a media briefing Friday that Tulsa County reached its peak percentage of COVID hospitalizations amid this surge on Aug. 16, when 27.9% of all inpatients had COVID. He said that percentage now is at 16.6% — "still too high" — and noted that the county was at 1% in June.
Tulsa County is one of only four counties in the state with at least 70% of its population ages 12-and-above having had at least one dose of vaccine. Forty-three of the 77 counties are at 50% or more, with 65.5% of eligible residents across the state as a whole having had at least one dose.
"Every medical professional that I've spoken with over the last several months has asserted that vaccination rates are the key to ending the most harmful effects of this pandemic," Bynum said. "Routinely over 90% of the COVID patients in our hospitals have been unvaccinated people. The more Tulsans get vaccinated the less patients we have in the hospital and the more lives are saved."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulsa County have stayed fairly steady the past two weeks, ranging from three-day averages of 366 patients up to 422. The number of COVID patients in ICUs has declined in that span, from a three-day average of 129 on Sept. 7 to 109 on Friday.
Hospitalized and ICU COVID patients remain down from all-time records in late August of 504 and 154, respectively.
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, highlighted that the youngest hospitalized resident is an infant. He urged more people to become vaccinated to help protect those who are vulnerable to the disease.
In doing so, Dart took a moment to address "personal responsibility" and the "rights and responsibilities" that come with citizenship.
Traditionally, Dart said, public health is a discipline concerned with the welfare of the entire community. He said there are general truths society can agree on: Safe drinking water, food and neighborhoods. Emergency medical services available in times of crisis.
"We all bear some responsibilities in this," Dart said. "We wash our hands after using the restroom. We look out for those crossing the street when driving our car.
"And in a pandemic when thousands of neighbors are dying or gravely ill in the hospital, we each bear some personal responsibility to protect ourselves and to protect others."
Dart said that protection can occur in many forms: eating healthfully, exercising and getting routine medical checkups. And getting vaccinated.
"Leading medical professionals right here in Tulsa County recommend other steps to stay healthy and to stay safe, like rolling up your sleeve for a vaccine or wearing a mask indoors or in a crowd. Sure it's a personal choice — one that can have consequences.
"Our youngest hospitalized resident is less than 1 year old. As a community we have a responsibility to protect each other — potentially those too young to make their own choices."
The chief medical officer for the Oklahoma State University Medical Center says not enough people know about "the only effective therapy that we have for COVID-19 right now" — monoclonal antibodies.
Dr. Damon Baker, chairman of the internal medicine department for the Tulsa hospital, says in his opinion Regeneron should be more widely discussed as a success, because most patients who get the therapy show no symptoms within 48 to 72 hours.
Baker said OSU Medical Center has infused about 200 patients with the treatment since this surge began in July, with the majority of those treatments happening this month.
"We have not had anybody who got sick, tested positive for COVID, got Regeneron and wound up coming to the hospital," Baker said.
He encouraged people who feel symptomatic to get tested and talk to their doctor about Regeneron, a proprietary monoclonal antibody treatment, if they're COVID positive.
Tulsa County Commissioners this week approved $500,000 to support additional COVID testing through December for uninsured individuals via the Tulsa Health Department.
Commissioner Stan Sallee said the grant is an extension of nearly $4 million in direct support from the federal CARES Act that commissioners have approved to fund Tulsa Health Department needs, such as contract tracing, outreach and staffing.
"We'll continue to evaluate additional requests for funding and are committed to helping the Health Department successfully mitigate the spread of COVID through the strong partnership we have with them," Sallee said.