Watch Now: 'More of a human skills type of operation': Police, social service agencies partner to assist homeless

The teams are made up of Tulsa police and outreach workers with Family & Children Services and Mental Health Association Oklahoma.

The program — and the partnership — is designed to gather information about the city’s homeless population and to inform those without shelter of the services available to them. Officers also use the opportunity to share information about city ordinances and to check on outstanding warrants.

Persons with outstanding municipal warrants are handed a small blue card with instructions on how to participate in the city’s Special Services Docket. The docket allows individuals charged with misdemeanor municipal charges the opportunity to have their cases dismissed and fines and court costs waived if they work with social service groups to address their underlying problems.

“What people forget is that police officers are so compassionate, and they want to see people get help. I mean, that is the No. 1 thing, they want to be able to have the tools to help people, and so we provide them with resources to help get people off the street,” said Jessica Kelly, an outreach worker with MHAO.

The engagement teams’ work can include something as mundane as dropping off crackers to something as critical as helping a person secure proper identification.