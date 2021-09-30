Watch Now: Mobile showers restore confidence and dignity for Tulsa homeless

Operating a homeless outreach program since last fall, Evan Dougoud kept asking people what kind of help they needed.
That’s why he calls his nonprofit effort the BeHeard Movement. He wants to give homeless people an opportunity to speak for themselves.
“It all starts with listening,” Dougoud said, “listening to people’s needs instead of just telling them what they need.”
One consistent answer surprised him. Nearly everyone he asked wanted to take a shower.
“I got to thinking about it,” Dougoud said, “and I realized there really isn’t anywhere in Tulsa for people to shower like that. So how could we make it happen?”
After pricing mobile showers, Dougoud set a goal of having one operating in Tulsa by 2025, expecting to need that long to raise the necessary $45,000. But a donation from Transformation Church allowed BeHeard to receive a mobile shower trailer in July, and now it’s operating several days a week at various locations around the city.
The trailer has two private showers, plus a room for distributing clothes. Free haircuts can be offered nearby.
“Showers can restore confidence, restore dignity,” Dougoud said. “Showers help with depression, anxiety. So what better way to start off a day than with a fresh, private, warm shower?”
The mobile shower is in such demand that BeHeard is already making plans for a second trailer, which will be large enough to have three private showers plus a small room for doing laundry and a barbershop.
Eventually he hopes to have several mobile shower units to serve homeless people in Tulsa and Oklahoma, maybe even across the central United States.
“People who get a shower are more confident,” Dougoud said. “And they’re more motivated to take the next step of looking for jobs or going to counseling or getting into housing. After a clean shower, people are more prone to get out of the situation they’re in.”
Ongoing help for homeless people with COVIDEarlier this week Mayor G.T. Bynum celebrated a new order shifting federal funding for the operation of a “quarantine hotel” for homeless people with COVID-19.
Tulsa’s shelters for those who are homeless cannot accept symptomatic guests; universal testing has been made available through a nonprofit partnership. Previously City Lights Foundation held the operational contract for a 68-room facility that can house homeless men and women showing COVID-19 symptoms or who have tested positive for the virus.
Bynum said an emergency order was signed last week to allocate some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to keep the program going through the first quarter of 2022. He said Monday that, on average, the hotel has about 60 guests whose only other option may be sleeping on the streets during their illness.
