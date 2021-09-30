Watch Now: Mobile showers restore confidence and dignity for Tulsa homeless

Operating a homeless outreach program since last fall, Evan Dougoud kept asking people what kind of help they needed.

That’s why he calls his nonprofit effort the BeHeard Movement. He wants to give homeless people an opportunity to speak for themselves.

“It all starts with listening,” Dougoud said, “listening to people’s needs instead of just telling them what they need.”

One consistent answer surprised him. Nearly everyone he asked wanted to take a shower.

“I got to thinking about it,” Dougoud said, “and I realized there really isn’t anywhere in Tulsa for people to shower like that. So how could we make it happen?”

After pricing mobile showers, Dougoud set a goal of having one operating in Tulsa by 2025, expecting to need that long to raise the necessary $45,000. But a donation from Transformation Church allowed BeHeard to receive a mobile shower trailer in July, and now it’s operating several days a week at various locations around the city.

The trailer has two private showers, plus a room for distributing clothes. Free haircuts can be offered nearby.