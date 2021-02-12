Watch Now: Meals on Wheels calls up volunteers for first time in pandemic ahead of whopper winter storm

On Friday, Chambers asked for a delivery route close to home in Broken Arrow, even though it meant not getting to meet the clients she calls to check on.

The experience still warmed her heart — and left her with a particular memory that makes her laugh.

“They were all just really grateful, so appreciative,” Chambers said. “But one lady said, ‘Now, I really appreciate this, but I don’t like fish. I would really like some roast beef!’ I told her I would make a note of it.”

Ashley Shope, a Sand Springs resident, was first involved with Meals on Wheels when she was a college student. When she set out to find a volunteer opportunity she could do with her 12-year-old daughter last year, it was the first organization she thought of.

“She really enjoys getting to help with people’s pets,” Shope said of her daughter. “And I want my kids to know it’s important to help others. It’s only once a month, so it’s easy to fit into our schedule with their school and sports.”

Shope drew a route that took her all over west Tulsa on Friday afternoon.

Her first stop was to see a wheelchair-bound man in the Cherry Hill Manufactured Home Community along the west bank of the Arkansas River.