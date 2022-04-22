WATCH NOW: McLain High School students pitch in to pick up Peoria Avenue

Friday was Earth Day, and what better way to show deference to the physical environment than to spend some time cleaning it up?

Lana Turner-Addison was certainly all for it. That’s why, in her role as president of the North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative, she brought together students from McLain High School on Friday morning to pick up trash along north Peoria Avenue.

It was the third such cleanup day NTEDI has organized in partnership with the Tulsa Planning Office and the city of Tulsa, and the second one involving high school students.

“They can not only come help clean up, but get their community service hours as they are cleaning up the community,” said Turner-Addison. “And we have been so pleased that the kids have been excited about it and said can they come back and do it again.”

The cleanup effort is part of NTEDI’s ongoing work to implement the city’s Peoria Connection plan. The $7 million program, approved by voters in the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package, provides funding for beautification and infrastructure improvements along north Peoria Avenue from 56th Street North to Mohawk Boulevard.

New sidewalks and LED street lights are being added, and soon Up With Trees will assist in planting hundreds of trees and shrubs along the busy street.

“The whole goal, as far as I am concerned … is to make north Tulsa, the Peoria corridor, like the rest of the city,” said Jack Henderson, the former city councilor for the area. “The way you do that (is), you’ve got to clean it up, you’ve got to attract people who want to do their businesses in this area.”

NTEDI has been using its cleanup days to tackle different sections of Peoria Avenue. On Friday, the McLain High School students focused on the stretch of road from 36th Street North to Mohawk Boulevard.

“One of the things we have said is, ‘OK, while we are trying to get infrastructure, get lights, get street (improvements) … let’s demonstrate through our actions that we’re boots on the ground trying to clean up our community,” Turner-Addison said.

Daniel Jeffries, senior planner for the Tulsa Planning Office, said his office and NTEDI work closely with the city to address the needs of the area while also making officials aware of graffiti, unmowed grass and other potential code violations.

“This has been a huge collaboration, and that has been one of the most rewarding things,” he said. “Working with NTEDI, and all of the different departments at the city, and getting schools involved, and the Dream Center.

”Everybody is coming together with a common purpose, and we are turning plans into action.”

That includes Bobby Burkett, NTEDI’s treasurer and go-to man. For Burkett, the goal is a simple if not easily attainable one.

“To beautify and bring economic development to … that area that really hasn’t seen a lot of development in a long time,” he said.

Turner-Addison encouraged the public to get involved in the project. Information on NTEDI’s monthly meetings can be found on its website.

For more information on the Peoria Connection program, go online to the Tulsa Planning Office website at www.tulsaplanning.org.

“You can’t build a community if you are not putting action behind your words,” Turner-Addison said.

Video: Students cleanup north Tulsa on Earth Day.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.