Watch Now: Mayor announces homelessness aid proposal amid criticism of city's handling of population under bridge

In a news release Sunday evening, the city said Bynum would propose a budget amendment that would contribute $130,000 in CARES Act funds to Housing Solutions, which would pay for hotel stays over the coming months pending work with A Way Home For Tulsa partners to find permanent housing. The fund would also assist people with rent, security deposits and other housing-related costs.

Bynum and the city encouraged those wanting to assist to donate to Housing Solutions, The Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless, John 3:16 Mission or The Salvation Army.

“The thing that I really want to convey is that there are so many moving parts and so many people doing incredible work right now. We are here to stand with and work with anybody,” Gligo said of the situation. “Our number one concern these next few days is to get as many people inside as possible.”

Despite this, Gligo maintains there is still space available in Tulsa for anyone who needs a place to stay, and reported local hotels have been receptive to their efforts.

“This is tough and these conversations are tough. But Tulsa has never stood up for people experiencing homelessness in the way they are now,” she said.