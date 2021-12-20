Watch Now: 'Massive' work on I-44, U.S. 75 in west Tulsa started in January

“The first couple of months are going to be a huge traffic tie up at the interchange,” she said.

Completion of the bridge replacements, ramp realignments and highway widening is scheduled for early 2023, weather permitting.

“This massive $90 million project will greatly impact traffic in the west side of the city over the next two years, and drivers are urged to plan ahead for significant delays to commutes and travel in this area,” ODOT said in a statement.

“While I-44 and U.S. 75 will remain open during this project, there will be times that lanes will be narrowed and the corridors may only have one lane open to traffic,” ODOT said.

“There will also be ramp closures at the cloverleaf, along with full closures of Union Avenue over I-44 and on Skelly Drive at times.

“Traffic will be slow in all areas of the work zone and drivers are urged to set aside distractions and give their full attention to the road. Alternate routes such as I-244 should be considered, especially during peak travel times,” ODOT said.

The project is the largest in Tulsa’s history in terms of cost, Mitchell has said.