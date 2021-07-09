Watch Now: Mandate to labs being considered to better monitor variant activity in Oklahoma

Oklahoma officials are considering requiring labs and hospitals to provide more specimens from positive COVID-19 tests to the state to allow for better monitoring of variant activity.
State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye made the comment Friday during a media availability with Oklahoma health officials amid a rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.
The agency is currently operating under the assumption that most if not all of the bump in cases are attributable to the virus's documented variants, but OSDH's understanding of to what extent and where the variants are spreading is limited, at best, due to a scarcity of samples to sequence.
OSDH put out a call to labs, health care providers and hospitals about three weeks ago requesting they send more positive tests to be sequenced for variant identification amid an all-too familiar rise in case counts.
State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said OSDH did so after a sizable lab stopped sending samples and the agency spent a few weeks "monitoring the situation” while not receiving enough specimens to have a clear picture of what was happening in the state.
"Likely there's more than 92 cases of delta variant in the state," she said, noting the most recent data.
Stone was asked about a CDC report released Friday that detailed an investigation into a cluster of delta variant cases at a Cleveland County gymnastics facility in April and May. Sequencing, she said, allowed public health officials to respond quickly to isolate cases and provide testing and vaccination clinics in the area. Forty-seven adults and children were infected in 18 days, according to the CDC study.
Stone and Frye were optimistic Friday that some recent partnerships with large labs and hospital systems would provide more samples to better clear the looking glass — the state's Public Health Lab sequenced 80 samples this past week compared to recent weekly averages of 25 — but it's still not a viable, reliable geographic spread represented.
"We don't have a good sampling throughout all the regions of the state," Frye said.
The state still trails every other in the nation, as well the U.S. territories, in the proportion of positive cases that have been sequenced since January 2020: 0.2%. Wyoming leads the states with 16.93%.
Since January, the state has found 858 variant cases among the samples sequenced, 389 of which are alpha and 92 of which are delta. The delta variant, which carries twice the risk of hospitalization and appears to cause the younger to grow sicker faster, is beginning to gain ground to overtake documented cases of the alpha variant, which originated in the United Kingdom.
The officials adamantly presented vaccination as the single best way for residents to protect themselves and those around them against the original virus as well as its variants.
Although unlikely, there is a chance for breakthrough cases to occur in fully vaccinated individuals. However, those who are vaccinated and become infected with COVID-19 tend to avoid severe illness requiring hospitalization or causing death.
As of July 8, about 1.5 million Oklahomans had completed their vaccine series, which accounts for about 50% of the state's adult population. Of those, 896 breakthrough cases have been documented, which accounts for less than 0.06% of those vaccinated, Stone said.
A varying definition of what constitutes a COVID-19 case from state to state has delayed the nation's ability to provide data on breakthrough cases recorded in unvaccinated patients who previously recovered from COVID-19, but Stone said that issue should be resolved within a few months.
“It may not seem like a priority when you’re young and healthy, but COVID-19 and its variants can cause severe illness,” Frye said.
About 99.5% of the United States' 606,773 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among unvaccinated individuals, said Oklahoma's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gitanjali Pai. Of the state's 8,630 virus-related deaths, 14 have occurred in vaccinated individuals.
Those who are not vaccinated should continue masking up, social distancing and washing their hands, officials said.
"Variants of any virus are to be expected, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be taken seriously," Stone said. "Variants can certainly pose a serious risk to those who have not been vaccinated."
Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.