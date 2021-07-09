Watch Now: Mandate to labs being considered to better monitor variant activity in Oklahoma

State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said OSDH did so after a sizable lab stopped sending samples and the agency spent a few weeks "monitoring the situation” while not receiving enough specimens to have a clear picture of what was happening in the state.

"Likely there's more than 92 cases of delta variant in the state," she said, noting the most recent data.

Stone was asked about a CDC report released Friday that detailed an investigation into a cluster of delta variant cases at a Cleveland County gymnastics facility in April and May. Sequencing, she said, allowed public health officials to respond quickly to isolate cases and provide testing and vaccination clinics in the area. Forty-seven adults and children were infected in 18 days, according to the CDC study.