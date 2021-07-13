Watch Now: Major south Tulsa intersection to get completely redesigned

A new, completely redesigned interchange at one of Tulsa’s busiest intersections is in the planning stages, and the public is invited to learn more.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is proposing a new Diverging Diamond Interchange — or DDI — at the intersection of Memorial Drive/U.S. 64 and the Creek Turnpike/U.S. 169 in south Tulsa.

Following public input during a virtual open house this month, the design phase of the project would be ongoing through early 2022, with construction beginning in late 2022 and competed in late 2024.

Construction bids for the project are anticipated to be accepted in 2022. An estimated cost has not yet been determined, ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said Thursday.

“This is a heavily congested interchange, and travelers experience significant delays at the current access points,” ODOT said in a news release.

The DDI design “reduces several left turn conflict points and congestion by shifting traffic to the opposite side of the roadway at the ramp areas through a series of traffic signals,” the agency said.

Vehicles traveling through the DDI cross over to the opposite side of the roadway so that left turns no longer cross the path of oncoming traffic.