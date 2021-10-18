Watch Now: 'Majestic' augmented reality mural unveiled in downtown Tulsa, 'pushes the boundaries' of public art

Described as the largest augmented reality mural in the world, a 15,000-square-foot work of public art was officially unveiled Monday in downtown Tulsa, with city leaders joining the artists for a first glimpse at how it works.
"I just want to say how grateful we at the city are for everyone who played a part in beautifying this public space, making better use of this and really putting Tulsa on the national and international map," said Mayor G.T. Bynum, standing in front of "The Majestic" mural, which adorns two sides of the Main Park Plaza parking garage at 410 S. Main St.
The $230,000 project, whose augmented reality features become animated when viewed through a smartphone camera, was commissioned by the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and created by Los Angeles-based artists Ryan "Yanoe" Sarfati and Eric "Zoueh" Skotnes.
"This pushes the boundaries of our art further than we ever thought possible a few years ago," Skotnes said.
"Augmented reality is something no one has ever tried on this scale, and this animation is something new. We really appreciate you giving us this opportunity to do this. We're glad to have done it in Tulsa, and it feels like this is a second hometown for us."
"The Majestic" is an Art Deco-inspired depiction of flora and fauna native to the Tulsa area, including scissortail flycatchers, swallowtail butterflies, flathead catfish and eastern redbuds, which appear to come to life through augmented reality technology. The central figure of the work is an angel holding two babies, also in the Art Deco style.
When viewing the animated features with their smartphones, visitors also receive audio recordings that provide information on what they are seeing.
Jennifer Griffin, authority board member, praised Sarfati and Skotnes for their efforts:
"Before they even submitted their proposal they came to Tulsa because they just wanted to be immersed in the local culture. They got to know downtown and a bit of Tulsa's history and just were totally passionate about what they found here."
Griffin said the project started as a Tulsa Parking Authority venture, before the authority was merged into the new TAEO.
"We began to realize that we not only have an obligation to provide parking," she said, "but arguably more importantly an opportunity to do something really transformative and unique and improve the public space outside our facilities for the betterment of all."
"Hopefully it's the start of just more and more amazing creative work," Griffin added.
Officials said they hoped the new mural will help continue the ongoing revitalization in the area.
The artists, who have created murals around the world, created the augmented reality mural that was previously recognized as the world's largest — Columbus, Ohio’s “The Journey.”
Bynum said: "This is a great reminder to us of what I keep saying, which is that all we need to be a world-class city in Tulsa — it's already here if we just use it the right way."
For more information on the project, go to majesticmural.com.