Watch Now: 'Majestic' augmented reality mural unveiled in downtown Tulsa, 'pushes the boundaries' of public art

Described as the largest augmented reality mural in the world, a 15,000-square-foot work of public art was officially unveiled Monday in downtown Tulsa, with city leaders joining the artists for a first glimpse at how it works.

"I just want to say how grateful we at the city are for everyone who played a part in beautifying this public space, making better use of this and really putting Tulsa on the national and international map," said Mayor G.T. Bynum, standing in front of "The Majestic" mural, which adorns two sides of the Main Park Plaza parking garage at 410 S. Main St.

The $230,000 project, whose augmented reality features become animated when viewed through a smartphone camera, was commissioned by the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and created by Los Angeles-based artists Ryan "Yanoe" Sarfati and Eric "Zoueh" Skotnes.

"This pushes the boundaries of our art further than we ever thought possible a few years ago," Skotnes said.

"Augmented reality is something no one has ever tried on this scale, and this animation is something new. We really appreciate you giving us this opportunity to do this. We're glad to have done it in Tulsa, and it feels like this is a second hometown for us."