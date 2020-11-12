Watch Now: MacAuthur's driver gets a ride at head of Tulsa Veterans Day Parade

For someone with his kind of power, Gen. Douglas MacArthur could be pretty down-to-earth in certain settings.

“He was a very nice guy. He really was,” Ed Roughley said. “The times when we were alone, he’d tell jokes and talk to me as if we were just a couple of guys.”

“And,” he added with a smile, “he liked my driving.”

These days, more than 75 years since he drove a jeep for MacArthur during World War II, Roughley, 94, is content to let others take the wheel.

Like on Wednesday, when he got to be the passenger in a jeep of his own at the annual Tulsa Veterans Day Parade.

Roughley, honored as this year’s parade adjutant, was one of four honorees who helped kick off the event, which returned to downtown Tulsa for its 102nd year.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to at least think about it, organizers said they never had any intention of canceling the parade.

And while smaller than in years past, it still drew 76 registered entries and 2,100 individual participants, they said.