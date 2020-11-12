Watch Now: MacArthur's driver gets a ride at head of Tulsa Veterans Day Parade

For someone with his kind of power, Gen. Douglas MacArthur could be pretty down-to-earth in certain settings.
“He was a very nice guy. He really was,” Ed Roughley said. “The times when we were alone, he’d tell jokes and talk to me as if we were just a couple of guys.”
“And,” he added with a smile, “he liked my driving.”
These days, more than 75 years since he drove a jeep for MacArthur during World War II, Roughley, 94, is content to let others take the wheel.
Like on Wednesday, when he got to be the passenger in a jeep of his own at the annual Tulsa Veterans Day Parade.
Roughley, honored as this year’s parade adjutant, was one of four honorees who helped kick off the event, which returned to downtown Tulsa for its 102nd year.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to at least think about it, organizers said they never had any intention of canceling the parade.
And while smaller than in years past, it still drew 76 registered entries and 2,100 individual participants, they said.
Along with the floats and marchers, parade-goers were also treated to a flyover by the World War II-era Douglas C-49 transport “Wild Kat,” which made several circles over the route.
The crowds were slimmer than usual, but that didn’t dampen spirits.
Jeff and Jo Williams enjoyed the parade from their lawn chairs across from the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
The couple have been parade regulars for 20 years since retiring, they said, but they tried something different this year: They switched sides of the street.
“We always end up with the bright sun in our faces. So this year we’ve got it at our backs,” said Jeff Williams, who wore a cap celebrating his own Marine Corps service.
The couple, who also wore face masks, said they were wary of the pandemic but felt safe in coming out for the parade.
“We don’t get out very much” Jo Williams said.
“It would take a lot for us to miss one of these,” her husband added. “We probably don’t have too many more years to do it.”
“I’m proud of the veterans,” he said. “I had uncles in WWII, and being one myself, too. It’s an important thing.”
Roughley is as mindful as anybody of the ongoing pandemic.
He’s a COVID-19 survivor.
“I couldn’t remember how I got in there, but all of sudden I’m in the dang hospital,” he said.
Once they checked his fluid levels, however, he was released. He went on to experience only mild symptoms.
“He did exceptionally well. The doctor said he’s in good shape,” said his daughter-in-law Louann Roughley, who rode with him in the parade.
Ed Roughley’s knack for surviving dates back to at least World War II.
Driving a jeep in and around battle zones on Pacific islands, he regularly had to take cover from machine guns.
“I spent a lot of time on my belly,” he said.
Roughley, who was in the Army from 1943 to 1948, was just 18 when he drove for MacArthur in the Philippines.
The experience lasted about six months, he said, and included at least one close call.
“One day he had me pull over and park by this bush. And we sat there for a little bit, and then he said, ‘Well, let’s move.’”
About a minute later, Roughley added, the Japanese “cut that bush right in half (with their machine guns). It would’ve got both him and me.”
Also honored at this year’s parade were Roughley’s fellow World War II veteran Joe Degan as parade commander; Korean War veteran Jim Holman as grand marshal; and the Rev. George Eber, Vietnam veteran, as chief of staff.
Roughley, who wore his original green Army uniform, said he was honored to be selected to ride in the parade.
“It means a lot to me because I grew up in this city. I love the city of Tulsa,” he said.
Gallery: Veteran's Day parade in downtown Tulsa
