Watch now: Longhorn steer a popular addition at Tulsa Boys' Home; video of their arrival goes viral

Drivers traveling east on Oklahoma 51 may see parked cars on the shoulder near the Tulsa Boys’ Home, at a pasture where two new longhorn steer are attracting photographers on the side of the highway.

Coco and Rowdy’s arrival, documented in a TikTok video, has gotten more than 2 million views, according to Gregg Conway of Tulsa Boys’ Home.

Taylor Averill, 23, will oversee care of the longhorns as part of the Tulsa Boys’ Home mission to help young men.

“Taking care of animals teaches the boys responsibility, being aware and involved in taking care of something other than yourself,” Conway said Wednesday. “I think it can be a powerful part of our overall therapy program for our boys.”

Averill, a competitive horse barrel racer and videographer, created the short-but-compelling TikTok video. She started at the agency about four months ago when the previous Tulsa Boys’ Home horsemanship instructor departed.

Her father is a longtime staffer at Tulsa Boys’ Home and lives on the property as its director of outdoor facilities.

Coco and Rowdy were donated by a board member who had raised them since they were young, according to a news release.

