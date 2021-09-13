Watch Now: Locust Grove fire chief who died of COVID honored: 'We lost a guardian today'

“He was not a person you had to ask to do something. He was already there doing it,” agreed funeral director Shawn Bates, who had known Vaughn from his youth.

“He helped anybody with anything. And rain, sleet or shine, he’d always be there with a smile, and ready to crack a joke.”

Former fire chief Robert Foreman also participated in the escort. He said he hired Vaughn back in the 1980s, and groomed him as he worked his way up.

“He’s really going to be missed,” he said. “In addition to my assistant chief and being great to work with, he was a very close friend.”

When Foreman retired a few years ago, he couldn’t have been happier about passing the baton to Vaughn.

“He was an excellent firefighter and ground commander,” he said. “He could size up a fire or incident and make the right decisions. Water rescue, hazmat, medical emergency — he was great at whatever the situation called for.”

Firefighters see some bad things in their line of work, Foreman added, but Vaughn “kept a good frame of mind. And he was good at talking to the new guys, making sure their head was in the right place.”