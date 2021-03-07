Watch Now: Local Guard members honored at Purple Heart ceremony; complex named after member killed in Iraq

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You hear that the Guard is a family,” Kristie said. “Just from the hours after the notification until now, they’ve been there, and this (Sunday’s ceremony) really just plays into that. They want to make sure that Marshal’s never forgotten, and they’ve stayed true to their word from that moment, and they still do.”

Serving with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Roberts was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve about 20 miles north of Baghdad when his unit was hit with a rocket attack. The engagement claimed Roberts’ life and that of another American soldier, along with a U.K. service member and two Iraqi Security Forces members. Fourteen others were wounded, including Tech. Sgt. Ariel E. White.

White, who served alongside Roberts in Tulsa’s 138th Fighter Wing, was medically evacuated to an Army hospital in Germany following the ambush. She also received a Purple Heart and Army Achievement Medal over the weekend.

“It’s very bittersweet,” White said. “I’m proud of my service, and I’m very happy my family and friends get to see this side of me, but the occasion, I wish it was different, because there’s a whole other family that isn’t celebrating as much today.”