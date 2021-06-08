Watch Now: Lifeguards needed: Tulsa's public pools open on staggered schedule due to shortage

Tulsa’s municipal pools opened for the summer on a staggered schedule this week due to a never-before-seen lifeguard shortage, but program leaders are determined to make hires to “save the summer.”

With about six lifeguards currently on staff, Tulsa Parks is able to open only one municipal pool per day. Twenty-four lifeguards are necessary to open the pools concurrently, but 36 would be “comfortable,” said Omare Jimmerson, Tulsa Parks’ recreation program manager.

With new applications coming in and about six additional to-be hires completing their certification courses this week, Jimmerson hopes the rotating one-day schedule will be necessary only through next week.

The city is currently offering a $150 signing bonus to new lifeguard hires, as well as an additional $250 closing bonus when seasonal operations end in August.

“So much was taken away from kids,” Jimmerson said. “Not just last summer, but over the past 15 months. Lots of things have been canceled. Kids have been limited in what they could do being with their friends, and being in an outdoor environment, especially with the pools, we know that the risks of (COVID-19) are a lot lower.