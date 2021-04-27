Watch Now: Latest search for missing Welch girls' remains ends without significant finds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington told Busick the girls were buried in a root cellar but Busick later recanted and only stated Pennington talked of filling in a root cellar, Stansill said.

Stansill said he will regroup — reinterview former property owners who lived next to Pennington — and possibly bring them to the site, and search the area of 627 and 629 Ottawa Street again.

“Maybe as soon as next week,” Stansill said.

Stansill’s search was the latest in at least 25 searches in Ottawa County and Grand Lake.

Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother said she remains hopeful.

“It’s like all the other searches,” Bible said. “You come, you hope you find something — (what) we have done today — we can check it off our list (that) they (Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman) were not here.”

Bible said working with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent Tammy Ferrari and Stansill have proven they will exhaust all efforts.

“For them to say ‘we may not be total sure we're done’ we’ll come back,” Bible said.