Watch Now: Latest search for missing Welch girls' remains ends without significant finds

PICHER — Authorities on Tuesday afternoon ended the latest search for remains of two teenage Welch girls who went missing in 1999 without finding anything significant.
Several locations on property where a now deceased suspect, David Pennington, lived were excavated.
Authorities believe Phil Welch, Ronnie Busick and Pennington were involved in the Dec. 30, 1999 arson and fatal shooting deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman, and the kidnapping and subsequent deaths of 16-year-old girls, Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.
The search was called off about 3:40 p.m. after nothing significant was found at four sites that eventually blended together in a 30-foot by 20-foot area, which was near an alleyway and driveway.
The bottom of a septic tank, a broken piece of a child’s toy, toilet parts and a type of identification card were discovered.
Welch and Pennington have since died and Busick was sentenced to a 10-year prison term on a reduced charge of accessory to murder.
“I’m disappointed but I am not giving up,” said Gary Stansill, Craig County District Attorney’s Office investigator. “I am very sure there is a root cellar on this property.”
“We have had many confirmed reports there was a root cellar on this property,” Stansill said.
Pennington told Busick the girls were buried in a root cellar but Busick later recanted and only stated Pennington talked of filling in a root cellar, Stansill said.
Stansill said he will regroup — reinterview former property owners who lived next to Pennington — and possibly bring them to the site, and search the area of 627 and 629 Ottawa Street again.
“Maybe as soon as next week,” Stansill said.
Stansill’s search was the latest in at least 25 searches in Ottawa County and Grand Lake.
Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother said she remains hopeful.
“It’s like all the other searches,” Bible said. “You come, you hope you find something — (what) we have done today — we can check it off our list (that) they (Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman) were not here.”
Bible said working with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent Tammy Ferrari and Stansill have proven they will exhaust all efforts.
“For them to say ‘we may not be total sure we're done’ we’ll come back,” Bible said.
Pennington’s family members, and former tenants of adjoining properties confirmed the “possibility of a cellar type structure” on or near the two lots.