Watch Now: Latest search for missing Welch girls' remains ends without no significant finds

Investigators search a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Investigators search a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Melissa Dixon(left), Lorene Bible and Lisa Bible Brodrick speak at a memorial for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999. Investigators searched a nearby property for the girls' remains on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Ashley Renae Freeman (left) and Lauria Jaylene Bible, both 16 at the time, have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Courtesy
Investigators search a property in Picher, Okla. for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tues. April 27, 2021. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Investigators search a property in Picher, Okla. for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tues. April 27, 2021. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Lorene Bible(left) watches as investigators search a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Lorene Bible watches as investigators search a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Investigators search a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
12th District District Attorney's Office investigator Gary Stansill(left) and Tammy Ferrari with the OSBI speak about a search at a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
12th District District Attorney's Office investigator Gary Stansill(right) and others search at a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A memorial for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, decorates a property Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Authorities believe Phil Welch, David Pennington and Ronnie Busick were involved in the Dec. 30, 1999 arson and fatal shooting deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman, Ashley’s parents and kidnapping and subsequent deaths of the 16-year-old best friends.
Welch and Pennington have since died and Busick was sentenced to a 10-year prison term on a reduced charge of accessory to murder.
Tuesday’s search was the latest of at least 25 searches in various locations over the years in which authorities are hoping to recover the girls’ remains.
“It may be our most promising lead,” Gary Stansill, Craig County District Attorney’s Office investigator, said Monday.
Stansill said his office has received information from several sources, including Pennington’s family members, and former tenants of adjoining properties of the “possibility of a cellar type structure” on or near the property at 629 S. Ottawa, Pennington’s former residence, and the adjoining property located at 627 S. Ottawa.
A few severe storms will be possible in eastern Oklahoma, but flooding is more of a concern for Tulsa and surrounding areas, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected in some locations Tuesday night into Thursday, forecasters said.
The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.
Kepler had successfully appealed his manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term in state court on jurisdictional grounds and now could face more time in prison when he is sentenced on the federal convictions.
Melissa Dixon(left), Lorene Bible and Lisa Bible Brodrick speak at a memorial for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999. Investigators searched a nearby property for the girls' remains on Tuesday.
Lorene Bible(left) watches as investigators search a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
Lorene Bible watches as investigators search a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
12th District District Attorney's Office investigator Gary Stansill(left) and Tammy Ferrari with the OSBI speak about a search at a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.
12th District District Attorney's Office investigator Gary Stansill(right) and others search at a property for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, known as the Welch girls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Picher, Okla. The girls have been missing since Dec. 30, 1999.