Watch Now: Latest search for missing Welch girls' remains ends without no significant finds

PICHER — Authorities on Tuesday afternoon ended the latest search for remains of two teenage Welch girls who went missing in 1999 without finding anything significant.

Several locations on property where a now deceased suspect in the kidnapping and presumed deaths of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were excavated.

The search was called off about 3:40 p.m. after nothing significant was found at four sites.

Investigators were digging on adjacent lot near what was a driveway, and in other areas.

Authorities believe Phil Welch, David Pennington and Ronnie Busick were involved in the Dec. 30, 1999 arson and fatal shooting deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman, Ashley’s parents and kidnapping and subsequent deaths of the 16-year-old best friends.

Welch and Pennington have since died and Busick was sentenced to a 10-year prison term on a reduced charge of accessory to murder.

Tuesday’s search was the latest of at least 25 searches in various locations over the years in which authorities are hoping to recover the girls’ remains.

“It may be our most promising lead,” Gary Stansill, Craig County District Attorney’s Office investigator, said Monday.