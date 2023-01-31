 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Watch Now: Latest on winter weather conditions from Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang

  • Updated
  • 0

Related

Tulsa area sees rare thunder sleet for much of Monday morning

Weather Q&A: What causes different winter precipitation?

A mix of sleet and snowfall is expected through midday before pushing to the southeast. 

With this we may see some additional accumulation of ice and snow.

For the rest of the day on Tuesday, we will see cloudy skies and cold temperatures, much like Monday. Highs will stay in the low 20s. 

For Wednesday a final round of wintry weather will move through, but this time it comes later in the day. We start Wednesday off with cloudy skies, and after lunch wintry mix moves through. This will last into the early-morning hours of Thursday before moving out. 

People are also reading…

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands may supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to fight Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert