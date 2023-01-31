A mix of sleet and snowfall is expected through midday before pushing to the southeast.

With this we may see some additional accumulation of ice and snow.

For the rest of the day on Tuesday, we will see cloudy skies and cold temperatures, much like Monday. Highs will stay in the low 20s.

For Wednesday a final round of wintry weather will move through, but this time it comes later in the day. We start Wednesday off with cloudy skies, and after lunch wintry mix moves through. This will last into the early-morning hours of Thursday before moving out.

City update City of Tulsa street crews spent Monday night plowing and applying brine and salt to bridges and overpasses. Crews will continue to concentrate on plowing to clear all lanes as freezing precipitation continues Tuesday and will remain on 24/7 snow and ice operations at least through Wednesday.

Photos: Sleet, winter weather hits Tulsa area Thunder sleet in Tulsa area Sleet Sleet Sleet Sleet Weather Weather Weather Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES